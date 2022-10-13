Food Green Packaging Market Size to Rise Exponentially by 2028 | Xcellent Insights

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐜𝐨-𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size to Reach USD XX Billion in 2028. Increasing awareness about sustainable and green packaging and high usage of eco-friendly packaging in supermarkets and online retail stores are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Market Size: USD XX Billion in 2016, Market Growth: at a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Increasing investments in developing more sustainable packaging solutions

The global food green packaging market size is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2028, registering a revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rapidly expanding food and beverage industry, government initiatives for promoting recycling and reusing, and rising environmental concerns due to high usage of non-degradable packaging are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

The food and beverage industry is rapidly expanding over recent years. Various eco-conscious consumers have encouraged manufacturers to switch to food-grade and recyclable packaging due to rising environmental concerns and increasing plastic pollution. Food green packaging refers to packaging that does not cause harm to the environment. This packaging can be reusable, biodegradable, recycled, or a combination of these. The food green packaging market is rapidly gaining traction due to changing lifestyle preferences, rising disposable income, and increasing trends of online food delivery and packaged food.

Factors such as rapid advancements in food packaging industry, rising demand for packaged food, growing preference for eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials, and increasing R&D activities are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, factors such as high initial investments, costly recycling processes, low awareness about food green packaging, and unwillingness of some people to shift from virgin plastics to food grade and recyclable plastic are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:

The recycled content packaging segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share between 2017 and 2028 owing to increasing awareness about plastic pollution, growing inclination towards green packaging, and rapid advancements in recycled content packaging.

𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑:

The snacks segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as growing demand for packaged food and ready-to-eat snacks, rising awareness about sustainable packaging, and increasing food delivery platforms across the globe.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑:

Asia Pacific market is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding food and beverage industry, growing awareness about green packaging, rising number of eco-conscious population across the region, growing inclination of food delivery platforms towards eco-friendly packaging, and increasing investments in R&D activities to develop more sustainable packaging solutions.

𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲:

• Amcor

• Mondi

• Sealed Air

• TetraPak International

• Ardagh Group

• PlastiPak Holdings

• Bemis

• Uflex

• ELOPAK

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Recycled Content Packaging

• Reusable Packaging

• Degradable Packaging

𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Dairy Products

• Snacks

• Drinks

• Others

𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o China Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Vietnam

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E

𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Food Green Packaging Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Food Green Packaging Market, their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Food Green Packaging Market

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and joint ventures.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Thank you for reading the research report. We have also introduced a customization feature that lets you customize the report as per your requirement. Kindly get in touch with us to avail your custom copy or speak with analysts to know more about the report.

