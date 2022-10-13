Automotive Lighting Market Will Experience Revolutionary Growth of USD 48.58 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

The study offers advanced research on market drivers, dynamics, market size, growth, share, segmentation, regional data, CAGR, sales volume, and cost structure.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Automotive Lighting market is expected to grow from USD 30.71 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 48.58 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The Automotive Lighting market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. This growth is attributed to advanced technologies like improvements in lighting generation and an increase in premium and SUV sales. The developing trend of putting in technologically advanced automotive lighting fixtures to enhance the cultured capabilities of automobiles in conjunction with the growing demand from OEMs & aftermarket distributors. The authorities have also made some regulations associated with the lighting for protection concerns.

Automotive lighting is a lighting machine in a vehicle that consists of headlights and signaling devices incorporated in the front and rear sides of the vehicle. Automotive lighting fixtures in cars enable pedestrians and different drivers to hit upon the vehicle's shifting direction, position, and vehicle size. The lighting in cars additionally provides aesthetic seems in the indoors and outside of the vehicle. Automotive lighting fixtures are likewise crucial from the protection perspective of the user and other human beings on the road. Automotive lighting fixtures and signaling devices are mounted at the front, rear, aspects, and in a few cases, the top of a motor vehicle. It provides aesthetic seems to each indoors and outside element of the vehicle and at the equal time will increase the conspicuity of the vehicle. The lighting fixtures machine additionally makes the vehicle greater visible, especially in low light conditions.

Download a PDF sample copy of the report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419938/request-sample

The global Automotive Lighting market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to an increase in emphasis in the direction of road safety, implementation of stringent government regulations, and rise in automobile production in developing countries. The factors restraining the market growth are less penetration of superior lighting in the business automobile segment. High cost discourages producers from providing advanced lighting structures on this automobile segment. The rise in demand for automotive in growing nations will provide market growth opportunities.

Key players operating in the global Automotive Lighting market include Magneti Marelli, Philips Lighting NV, Ichikoh Industries Ltd, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD, ZKW Lichtsysteme GmbH, Peterson Manufacturing Company, OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd and General Electric. To gain a significant market share in the global Automotive Lighting market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In June 2019, Hella received an integrated solution for various lighting schemes. The Group-Lighting and Electronics enterprise groups have worked closely together and mixed their commodity generation into a flexible and green organizational system. The modular design helps you to install headlight plates, electrical control units, and sensors.

In January 2019, Valeo and Cree, Inc. showed that the corporations could together create the primary full HD LED show solution for vehicle lights systems. Valeo PictureBeam Monolithic is the primary whole excessive-definition lighting device that provides both glare-free and excessive-beam road marking features together with high-performance, low beam, and high beam in a single light-weight solution. This specific solution uses a compact LED system, wherein pixels of the mild beam is produced without delay on the mild source.

The LED segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of Technology, the global Automotive Lighting market is segmented into halogen, LED, and Xenon. The LED segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37.15% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the distinct shift in the direction of electricity-efficient technology in light controls. LED headlights lights possess excessive capabilities and flexibility to be used in various automotive lighting applications.

To Know More, View the Complete Research Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/automotive-lighting-market-by-technology-halogen-led-xenon-419938.html

The passenger cars segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.55% in the year 2020

On the basis of Application, the global Automotive Lighting market is segmented into Passenger cars, Light Commercial vehicles (LCV), Bus and trucks. The passenger cars segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.55% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing disposable income and the developing lifestyle of the urban population.

Regional Segment of Automotive Lighting Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global Automotive Lighting market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share of 27.13% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the involvement of key players who control the sector aware of the premium car and passenger vehicle industries. The ballooning automobile industry, which has accrued with the latest electric vehicle segment, also accounts for the expandable increase in the international automobile lighting market. Asia-Pacific is the quickest growing location because of the existence of growing economics together with India, China, and few others South-East Asia countries. Technological development and specializing in governmental regulations have led the market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific holds the most share in adoption due to its strong foothold in vehicle productions. The different fundamental elements expected to drive the market for automobile lighting fixtures in Asia-Pacific are the growing income of recent automobiles, targeting studies, and improvement into automobile lighting fixtures. Europe has been recognized as a major area, focusing on each passenger and pedestrian protection, along with imposing safety requirements for vehicles. With rapid technological improvements in the automobile industry, the European area is expected to play a major role in the international automobile lighting market.

Before purchasing, inquire or customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419938

About the report:

The global Automotive Lighting market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Contact Us