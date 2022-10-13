Clear Blue Technologies Announces Proposed Amendments to Outstanding 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (the “Company” or “Clear Blue”) (TSXV:CBLU) (Frankfurt:0YA) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with holders of its outstanding 10% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") to amend the terms of the Debentures as follows (the "Proposed Amendments"):



Extending the maturity date of the Debentures from November 1, 2022 to November 1, 2024;

Increasing the interest rate under the Debentures from 10% to 12% per annum; and

Decreasing the exercise price of the common share purchase warrants forming part of the units issuable on conversion of the Debentures from $0.35 per common share to $0.32 per common share; provided, however, that this amendment will not apply to Debentures held by insiders of the Company.



No other terms of the Debentures are proposed to be amended. The Proposed Amendments are subject to all required third party approvals including, without limitation, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company will issue a further release upon receipt of the approval of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Clear Blue Technologies International (TSXV: CBLU)

Clear Blue delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. Using patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through the Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems worldwide. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 0YA) and on the OTC venture exchange (OTCQB: CBUTF). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com .

Investor Relations:

Miriam Tuerk

Co-Founder and CEO

+1-416-433-3952

miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com

www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

+1 437 836 9669

Nik@SophicCapital.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the Proposed Amendments and receipt of TSXV approval of the Proposed Amendments.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.