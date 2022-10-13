UPDATE - #1 Ranked Angel Investment Group Keiretsu Forum to Hold Information Session In Richardson Texas Innovation Quarter

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 HALO report issued by the Angel Resource Institute again ranked Keiretsu Forum the #1 most active investment group nationwide by number of deals. Additionally, the report notes that the Keiretsu Forum network is extremely active with deals in almost every state & region of the US, finishing #1 or #2 in every region except New York. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Keiretsu Forum South-East and the City of Richardson’s Innovation Quarter will co-host an informational event to explore the benefits of establishing a Keiretsu Forum Chapter in the greater Dallas area.



Keiretsu Forum opened Chapters in Atlanta and South Florida in the last 5 years and has looked for strategic opportunities to grow the region. The pandemic accelerated the distribution of startup ecosystems that were traditionally anchored in the northeast and along the west coast. This growth trend is expected to continue. As identified in the HALO report, Texas now ranks in the Top 5 when rating individual states by total transaction volume (1. California; 2. New York; 3. Massachusetts; 4. Florida; and 5. Texas).

This event is an excellent opportunity to learn about Keiretsu’s unique approach to identifying and funding exceptional early-stage investment opportunities. The event is open to all active accredited investors, family offices, venture capitalists, and companies focused on building the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Dallas area.

WHERE: The IQ, 1302 E. Collins Blvd, Richardson WHEN: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 8:00 AM Check-in and Breakfast 8:30 – 11:30 Keiretsu Forum & Early-stage investing Meet a Keiretsu Forum portfolio company Questions and Next Steps REGISTRATION: Register for the Keiretsu Forum Dallas Meeting

To gain a deeper appreciation for the high quality deal-flow found through Keiretsu Forum, accredited investors are invited to join more than 250 angel investors at the 10th Annual Investor Capital Expo hosted by Keiretsu Forum and Mercer University in the greater Atlanta area. This unique event will take place on November 16 and 17, 2022.

The Investor Capital Expo will showcase 12 growth-stage companies seeking funding. In addition to presenting companies, Pat Gouhin, CEO of the Angel Capital Association will provide a keynote address on the State of Angel Investing as a part of a strong educational track that will be offered at the Expo.



"The Investor Capital Expo is the premier gathering of the angel capital community and was created to foster collaboration among angel groups, family offices, venture capitalists and independent investors active in early stage opportunities. It also provides a platform to showcase the best of the companies that have completed the rigorous Keiretsu Forum process and are actively funding," says Howard Lubert, Area President Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East.

Accredited investors interested in attending the Expo can register for a full conference pass here as well as access all the sessions and attend deep-dive breakout sessions with each presenting company.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Keiretsu Forum today is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 50+ chapters on four continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. To date it has invested over $900 million in 2000+ companies.

