Reusable Water Bottles Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 3.6%, 2021-2031| Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Some of the major players in the global market include Contigo, Klean Kanteen Inc., SIGG Switzerland AG, Nalge Nunc International Corp., Aquasana Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, CamelBak Products LLC, and HYDAWAY.

Market Insights

Over the past few decades, the increasing use of plastics has led to multiple ecological problems due to the formation of plastic wastes in streams, rivers, and oceans, which ultimately results in toxins leaking into the water used for consumption. Increasing awareness about these issues means customers are now searching for ways to reduce environmental pollution. Many people have now replaced single-use plastic water bottles with reusable water bottles to play their part in controlling the plastic pollution crisis.

Plastic not only takes a lot of oil to produce but is also non-biodegradable, which means it is almost impossible to get rid of, mainly when it accumulates in the oceans. This factor is contributing to the growth of the reusable water bottle market. This market has grown significantly in the past few years and is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2021 to 2031.

Market Growth Drivers:

One of the primary growth drivers of the reusable water bottle market is the increasing number of health and environmental-conscious consumers who are searching for ways to avoid water that contains harmful substances and food sources that negatively impact their health.

Another factor fueling the growth of this market is the advancements in transportation networks and the increase in the number of people who have to travel for work from one state to the other. These factors ultimately increase the demand for reusable water bottles. Since most customers do not trust water bottles handed out for consumption while travelling, they prefer carrying their reusable water bottles.

Moreover, another factor driving this market is the growth of the sports industry, as athletes and sportspeople require water bottles to cool down during the game. Sports organisations representing these players are highly conscious of their health and water intake, fostering the growth of the reusable water bottles market.

In addition, customers now require their water to be chilled in summers and warm in winters. Innovative reusable water bottles come with temperature shielding technology to keep the water hot or cold when appropriately closed, increasing the demand for these bottles. Other factors fuelling the demand of this market include the inclination toward a healthy lifestyle and an increase in disposable incomes.

Governments worldwide are also trying to play their part by providing subsidies and tax rebates to companies producing reusable water bottles market, which will help reduce environmental pollution to a considerable degree. Increasing government support and the growing demand for easy-to-carry and environmentally-friendly water bottles are propelling the growth of the reusable water bottles market.

Reusable water bottle manufacturers are now looking to collaborate with sports players and provide these water bottles at special festivals and occasions. However, reusable water bottles are more costly to produce compared to regular plastic bottles, which is a significant factor hampering the growth of the reusable water bottle market.

Reusable Water Bottles Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XX Mn Market Size Projection in 2031 $XX Mn CAGR (2021-2028) 3.6 % Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Increasing number of health and environmental-conscious consumers, Advancements in transportation networks, The increase in the number of people who have to travel for work from one state to the other Segmentation By Material Type (Polymer, Metal, Glass, Silicon), By Usage Type (Daily Use, Sports, Travel), By Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Store, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered S’Well Corporation, Tupperware Brands Corporation, Nalge Nunc International Corporation, Thermos LLC, BRITA GmbH, Camelbak Products LLC, Nathan Sports, Inc., Klean Kanteen, Inc., AQUASANA, Inc., Cool Gear International LLC, Bulletin Bottle, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigg Switzerland AG.

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Reusable Water Bottles industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Reusable Water Bottles market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Reusable Water Bottles market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Reusable Water Bottles market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Reusable Water Bottles and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Reusable Water Bottles across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

