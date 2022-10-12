Senate Bill 1350 Printer's Number 1965
PENNSYLVANIA, October 12 - the commission unpaid tolls, including any associated fee or
penalty, intercept and deduct the amount owed from the amount
of lottery winnings and remit the deducted amount to the
commission for distribution pursuant to applicable law.
(3) Notify the claimant of the remittance to the
commission.
(4) Pay the balance of the lottery winnings to the
claimant in accordance with law.
(b) Duty of Department of Revenue in intercept of State
income tax.--If a taxpayer is due a refund of tax under Article
III of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax
Reform Code of 1971, the Department of Revenue shall, after
making its determination subject to 23 Pa.C.S. § 4307 (relating
to State income tax intercept):
(1) In consultation with the commission, make a
reasonable effort to determine if the person owes to the
commission unpaid tolls, including any associated fee or
penalty, prior to paying the refund.
(2) If the department determines that the person owes
the commission unpaid tolls, including any associated fee or
penalty, intercept and deduct the amount owed from the refund
and remit the deducted amount to the commission.
(3) Notify the taxpayer of the remittance to the
commission.
(4) Pay the balance of the refund to the taxpayer in
accordance with applicable law.
(c) Right to review.--A person whose lottery winnings or tax
refund is used to satisfy an owed turnpike toll obligation under
this section may appeal in accordance with applicable law. The
appeal must be filed within 30 days after the person is notified
20220SB1350PN1965 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30