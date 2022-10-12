Senate Resolution 356 Printer's Number 1966

PENNSYLVANIA, October 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1966

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

356

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY REGAN, CAPPELLETTI, BROWNE, MARTIN, ARGALL,

DILLON, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, PHILLIPS-

HILL, STREET, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, MASTRIANO,

ROBINSON, BREWSTER, STEFANO AND MUTH, OCTOBER 12, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 12, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of October 2022 as "Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the

United States; and

WHEREAS, Sudden cardiac arrest is the largest cause of

natural death in the United States, responsible for half of all

heart disease deaths; and

WHEREAS, Sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of

student athletes and is the leading cause of death on school

campuses; and

WHEREAS, Every hour of every day a student dies from sudden

cardiac arrest, and the survival rate for sudden cardiac arrest

is less than 10%; and

WHEREAS, The administration of bystander CPR and the use of

an automated external defibrillator can significantly increase

survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest; and

