Senate Resolution 356 Printer's Number 1966
PENNSYLVANIA, October 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1966
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
356
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, CAPPELLETTI, BROWNE, MARTIN, ARGALL,
DILLON, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, PHILLIPS-
HILL, STREET, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, MASTRIANO,
ROBINSON, BREWSTER, STEFANO AND MUTH, OCTOBER 12, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 12, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of October 2022 as "Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the
United States; and
WHEREAS, Sudden cardiac arrest is the largest cause of
natural death in the United States, responsible for half of all
heart disease deaths; and
WHEREAS, Sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of
student athletes and is the leading cause of death on school
campuses; and
WHEREAS, Every hour of every day a student dies from sudden
cardiac arrest, and the survival rate for sudden cardiac arrest
is less than 10%; and
WHEREAS, The administration of bystander CPR and the use of
an automated external defibrillator can significantly increase
survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest; and
