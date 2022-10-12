Senate Resolution 355 Printer's Number 1967
PENNSYLVANIA, October 12 - WHEREAS, "Raising of the Flag on Iwo Jima," the famous
photograph by Joe Rosenthal, will always symbolize the triumph
and glory of the Marine Corps; and
WHEREAS, The momentum of the Korean War shifted when the
Marine Corps, in conjunction with the Navy, launched a massive
amphibious attack at Inchon, surprising the North Koreans by
putting thousands of United States troops behind enemy lines;
and
WHEREAS, The Marine Corps participated in major offensives of
the Vietnam War, engaging in guerrilla warfare, implementing
unconventional techniques for counterinsurgency and working as
military advisors to the Republic of Vietnam Marine Corps; and
WHEREAS, From 1990 to 1992, Marines participated in Operation
Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, leading the liberation
of Kuwait and the defeat of Iraqi forces; and
WHEREAS, The Marine Corps made significant contributions to
the war on terrorism as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in
Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom; and
WHEREAS, Marines truly embody the motto of the Marine Corps:
"Semper Fidelis," which translates from Latin as "always
faithful," and signifies the defense of freedom and democracy
worldwide; and
WHEREAS, Today, the Marine Corps is a separate branch of the
United States Armed Forces, distinguishing itself as an
expeditionary force ready to respond on the ground, in the air
and by sea; and
WHEREAS, There are approximately 180,000 individuals
currently enlisted in the Marine Corps and nearly 40,000 reserve
members; and
WHEREAS, Marine Corps Order No. 47, Series 192, written by
20220SR0355PN1967 - 2 -
