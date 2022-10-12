Senate Resolution 355 Printer's Number 1967

PENNSYLVANIA, October 12 - WHEREAS, "Raising of the Flag on Iwo Jima," the famous

photograph by Joe Rosenthal, will always symbolize the triumph

and glory of the Marine Corps; and

WHEREAS, The momentum of the Korean War shifted when the

Marine Corps, in conjunction with the Navy, launched a massive

amphibious attack at Inchon, surprising the North Koreans by

putting thousands of United States troops behind enemy lines;

and

WHEREAS, The Marine Corps participated in major offensives of

the Vietnam War, engaging in guerrilla warfare, implementing

unconventional techniques for counterinsurgency and working as

military advisors to the Republic of Vietnam Marine Corps; and

WHEREAS, From 1990 to 1992, Marines participated in Operation

Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, leading the liberation

of Kuwait and the defeat of Iraqi forces; and

WHEREAS, The Marine Corps made significant contributions to

the war on terrorism as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in

Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom; and

WHEREAS, Marines truly embody the motto of the Marine Corps:

"Semper Fidelis," which translates from Latin as "always

faithful," and signifies the defense of freedom and democracy

worldwide; and

WHEREAS, Today, the Marine Corps is a separate branch of the

United States Armed Forces, distinguishing itself as an

expeditionary force ready to respond on the ground, in the air

and by sea; and

WHEREAS, There are approximately 180,000 individuals

currently enlisted in the Marine Corps and nearly 40,000 reserve

members; and

WHEREAS, Marine Corps Order No. 47, Series 192, written by

