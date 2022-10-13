Submit Release
Roadway Closed VT 22A, Orwell

VT Rt 22A in Orwell between the intersection of Rt 22A and Rt 73 (four corners) and Rt 144 in Benson is closed until further notice, due to a crash. Please find alternative routes of travel. Dive safe. 



Respectfully,


Wesley King

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173


