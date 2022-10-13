Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Worth $2.2 Billion by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 7.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Owing To Consistent Research And Development Activities That Are Anticipated To Propel Growth Of The Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market.

The Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market size was valued at $1.6 billion by 2020 and is anticipated to reach $2.2 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Furthermore, studies conducted over the past few years, the prevalence of the disease has been rising. This can be attributed to improved patient recognition and the growing prevalence of autoimmune disorders in the world in general. Moreover, the developments of new therapeutic targets to treat myasthenia gravis have opened a promising avenue for future growth of myasthenia gravis market.

Key takeaways :

1. North America dominated the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment market with a share of 37.2% in the year 2020.

2. The factors such as rising adoption of immunotherapies, the approval of promising drugs, the emergence of biologics, and increasing awareness of rare diseases are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market.

3. Rapidly rising population with myasthenia gravis in emerging countries and serving the untapped geriatric population with autoimmune disease creates lucrative opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis :

1. On the basis of treatment mode, web-based segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment market in 2020. In order to develop clinical and business needs across the continuum of care, web-based RIS is designed to help link patient information to any desired destination.

2. Furthermore, one of the major factors contributing to its large share is the increased investment in state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructures are anticipated to stimulate market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

However, the clinics are poised to hold the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.02% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. North America is the major region dominating the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment market with a market share of 37.2% in the year 2020. This can be attributed to the high adoption of immunotherapies and monoclonal antibodies, increasing healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement scenario, resulting in patient compliance over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Industry are -

1. Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc.

2. Grifols SA

3. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

4. Novartis AG

5. Pfizer, Inc.

