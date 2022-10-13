Motor Soft Starter Market Worth $2.78 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 5.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Adoption Of Industrial Automation is Set To Assist The Growth Of Motor Soft Starters Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The The global Motor Soft Starter Market size is forecast to reach US$2.78 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027. The growing shift towards high energy efficiency products, along with advanced monitoring and protection functions, superior communication capability, energy saver mode and reduce downtime have been attributed to the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary :

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17101/motor-soft-starter-market.html

Key takeaways :

1. Pumps & fan application is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR 6.75% in the global motor soft starter market during 2022-2027, attributed to the growing demand for energy-efficient products to avoid voltage fluctuation and provide functions protection and advanced monitoring system.

2. APAC motor soft starter market held the largest share of 36% in 2021, owing to fast and easy to install & set-up, reduced starting current, and less electrical stress on the motor and the network in oil & gas, water & wastewater, industrial sector.

3. The rise in demand for secure motor reliability, installation efficiency, and rising applications like HVAC systems, industrial pumps, elevators, and others are analyzed to significantly drive the global motor soft starter market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17101

Segmental Analysis :

1. Based on application, the pumps & fans segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.75% in the global motor soft starter market during 2022-2027. Pumps & Fans are widely used in oil & gas, power generation, water & wastewater, chemical & petrochemicals, among others.

2. The oil & Gas sector is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the global motor soft starters market with a CAGR of around 6.87% during 2022-2027. The motor soft starters protect the motor opposite the heavy inrush currents aiding the market growth for motor soft starters.

3. According to the International Federation of Robotics, logistics robots are expected to reach 259,000 units with an upward trend by 2023. In addition, as per a recent report of Rystad Energy, the global installation of offshore wind capacity increased by 15% in 2020, reaching 31.9 gigawatts in 2020 from 27.7 GW as compared to 2019, and such advancements are analysed to fuel the motor soft starter market growth over time.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Motor Soft Starter Industry are -

1. Toshiba Corporation

2. ABB Ltd.

3. Siemens AG

4. Schneider Electric SE

5. Eaton Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Motor Soft Starter Market Report :

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17101

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports :

A. Intelligent Motor Control Centers (IMCC) Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10636/intelligent-motor-control-centers.html

B. Electric Motor Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19763/electric-motor-market.html