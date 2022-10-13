Artificial Heart Market Estimated to Reach US$ 3876.89 Million by 2028
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Thoratec Corporation
SynCardia Systems, LLC
Cirtec
BiVACOR Inc
MyLVAD
CARMAT
Jarvik Heart, Inc.
Abbott
AbioMed
Cleveland Heart
CryoLife, Inc
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Boston Scientific
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
The artificial heart market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 15.78% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3876.89 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on artificial heart market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the incidence of cardiovascular disorders is escalating the growth of artificial heart market.
An artificial heart or total artificial heart is known to be a pump that is surgically installed to deliver circulation and substitute heart ventricles that are damaged or diseased. The ventricles pump the blood out of the heart to the lungs and to the other parts of the body. Machines outside the body control the entrenched pumps, helping blood flow to and from the heart.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the artificial heart market in the forecast period are the growing population that is indulged in smoking. Furthermore, the suitable reimbursement scenarios is further anticipated to propel the growth of the artificial heart market. Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population which will lead to a upsurge in cardiovascular disorders is further estimated to cushion the growth of the growth of the artificial heart market. On the other hand, the strict regulatory scenario is further projected to impede the growth of the artificial heart market in the timeline period.
Global Artificial Heart Market Scope and Market Size
The artificial heart market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for the identification of core market applications.
On the basis of type,the artificial heart market is segmented into Heart-Lung Machine and Mechanical Heart. Mechanical heart is further sub segmented into total artificial hearts and ventricular assist devices (VADs).
On the basis of end user, the artificial heart market is segmented into hospitalsand clinics, specialty centers and others.
Artificial Heart Market, By Region:
Global Artificial Heart market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Artificial Heart market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Artificial Heart market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Who are the leading players dominating the Global Artificial Heart Market?
Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?
Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?
How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Artificial Heart in this industry vertical?
Table of Contents: Global Artificial Heart Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Artificial Heart in Healthcare Industry
7 Global Artificial Heart Market, by Product Type
8 Global Artificial Heart Market, by Modality
9 Global Artificial Heart Market, by Type
10 Global Artificial Heart Market, by Mode
11 Global Artificial Heart Market, by End User
12 Global Artificial Heart Market, by Geography
13 Global Artificial Heart Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
