Global Air based Defense Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Air based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the air based defense equipment market is expected to grow from $ 178.46 billion in 2021 to $ 191.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the air-based defense equipment market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s air based defense equipment market research the market is expected to reach $ 246.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components for equipment) are expected to drive innovation in the air-based defense market, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Air based Defense Equipment Market

Companies in the air-based defense equipment manufacturing market are using 3D printing technology to develop lightweight structures as well as nonstructural military aircraft parts. 3D printing technology can be used to build three-dimensional objects using digital models by laying successive layers of material. 3D printing is used in air-based equipment manufacturing to create military aircraft parts with complex geometries quickly at a low cost. The technology creates three-dimensional models of aircraft parts using metals, plastics, polymers, ceramics, and other derivatives.

Overview Of The Air based Defense Equipment Market

The air-based defense equipment market consists of sales of air-based defense equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce air-based defense equipment including support and auxiliary equipment for the air-based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Fighter Aircrafts, Military Helicopters, Military Gliders and Drones

• By Operation: Autonomous Air-Based Defense Equipment, Manual

• By Component: Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Conventional Take-Off and Landing Aircraft, Short Take-Off and Landing Aircraft, Vertical Take-Off and Landing Aircraft, Light Helicopters, Medium Helicopters, Heavy Helicopters, Visual Line Of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line Of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Visual Line Of Sight (BVLOS)

• By Geography: The global air based defense equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Group SE, The Boeing Company, Leonardo SpA, Bae Systems plc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp, Rostec State Corporation, Textron Inc.

