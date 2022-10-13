Insights Into The Global Aerospace & Defense Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Aerospace & Defense Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Aerospace & Defense Global Market Report 2022”, the aerospace & defense market size is expected to grow from $700.30 billion in 2021 to $755.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the aerospace & defense market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The aerospace and defense market is expected to reach $1047.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. During the forecast period, developed countries will experience low-interest rates as monetary authorities are reducing the interest rates to stimulate economic growth and prevent deflation.

Key Trends In The Aerospace & Defense Market

According to the aerospace & defense market analysis, 8K video capture technology is being integrated with drones to enhance the picture and video quality captured by these aircraft. 8K technology offers greater horizontal display resolution and offers images that show more details than standard HD. 8K cameras integrated with drones offer higher precision and provide high-resolution footage in autonomous flights. For instance, Autel is offering its EVO series of drones with 8k cameras.

Overview Of The Aerospace & Defense Market

The aerospace and defense market consists of sales of aircraft, aircraft components, weapons, artillery tanks, radar, and other military equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce aircraft, aircraft components, weapons, artillery tanks, radar, and other military equipment for aerospace and defense purposes.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Aerospace, Defense

· By Operation: Autonomous, Manual

· By Component: Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System, Others

· By Geography: The global aerospace & defense market segments is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Airbus Group SE, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, Bae Systems plc, General Dynamics, General Electric Company, and Safran SA.

