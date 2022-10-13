Insights Into The Global Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Armored Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Armored Vehicles Global Market Report 2022”, the global armored vehicles market share is expected to grow from $10.62 billion in 2021 to $11.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70%. According to the armored vehicles market forecast, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The armored vehicle market is expected to reach $13.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.80%. Increased military spending is expected to fuel the growth of the armored vehicles market size over the coming years. Countries around the world are investing in armored vehicles analysis because of their conflicts and rivalry with other nations. Military expenditure covers operations, maintenance, arms acquisition, armored vehicles, and military research and development.

Key Trends In The Armored Vehicles Market

The unmanned armored vehicle is a key trend gaining popularity in the armored vehicles market. The use of unmanned armored vehicles in the defense sector is increasingly evolving and military organizations around the globe are experimenting with their use in an attempt to understand what actually such systems can bring and how they can best be incorporated into existing power structures

Overview Of The Armored Vehicles Market

The armored vehicles market report consists of sales of armored vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce armored vehicles. The armored fighting vehicle is a self-propelled, weaponized military vehicle used for combat operations.

Armored Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Vehicle Type: Armored Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Main Battle Tanks, Tactical Truck, Bus, Others

• By Platform: Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

• By System: Engine, Drive System, Ballistic Armor, Fire Control System (FCS), Armaments, Ammunition Handling System, Countermeasure System, Command and Control System, Others

• By Mobility: Tracked, Wheeled, 4x4, 6x6, 8x8, Others

• By Geography: The global armored vehicles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market.

Major market players in the armored vehicles market are BAE Systems, Oshkosh Corp, International Armored Group, General Dynamics Land Systems, Textron, and Rheinmetall.

