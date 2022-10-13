Nitrocellulose Market Size Expected to Reach USD 685 Million with CAGR of 5.84% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Globally increasing demand for printing ink in the packaging industry is expected to remain a key growth driver for the Nitrocellulose Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Nitrocellulose Market is forecast to reach $685 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.84% during 2021-2026. Nitrocellulose, also called cellulose nitrate, a mixture of nitric esters of cellulose, and a highly flammable compound that is the main ingredient of modern gunpowder and is also employed in certain lacquers and paints. Extensive properties of nitrocellulose such as better adhesion and non-reactivity to other paints are the key influencing factors for the growth of the nitrocellulose market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nitrocellulose Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the nitrocellulose market, owing to the rising demand for nitrocellulose in the paint and coating sectors in the region. Increased urbanization and purchases are also the key factors driving the nitrocellulose market in APAC.

2. Printing inks containing cellulose nitrate offer graphics with high brilliance & resolution provide complete solvent evaporation and allow high printing speeds to be achieved in modern printing machines owing to which its demand is increasing during the forecast period.

3. However, the steady rise of digital media has shrunk the print media market by which many players have shifted at least half of their marketing spending from traditional to digital advertising over the last few years, which may restrain the nitrocellulose market growth.

4. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which operations of various industries such as coatings and paints have been negatively affected, which is limiting the nitrocellulose market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The M grade cellulose segment held a significant share in the nitrocellulose market in 2020. All these factors are driving the growth of the nitrocellulose market during the forecast period. In M grade cellulose, it is highly utilized in consumer products such as thickener and emulsifier in lubricants in nutritional supplement capsules and others.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the nitrocellulose market in 2020 up to 45%, owing to the increasing automotive manufacturing in the region. Nitrocellulose based automotive paints enhance the aesthetic appearance, as well as protect against scratches, UV rays, corrosion, oxidation, and acid rains.

3. The paints and coatings application held the largest share in the nitrocellulose market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.15%, owing to the increasing demand for nitrocellulose as an intermediate for paint and coatings from various end-use industries.

4. The building and construction segment held a significant share in the nitrocellulose market in 2020, owing to the increasing usage of nitrocellulose to manufacture paints and coatings, which are then used in the construction sector. The paints and coatings are long-lasting, have low odour, and hygienic coats that are perfect for every unique residential building.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nitrocellulose Industry are -

1. Dow Wolff Cellulosics,

2. Nitro Quimica,

3. IVM Chemicals,

4. Nitro Chemical Industry,

5. Nitro Chemical Industry Co.,



