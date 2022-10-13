Consumer Drones Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2022”, the consumer drones market is expected grow from $ 4.00 billion in 2021 to $ 4.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth in the consumer drones market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s consumer drones market research the market is expected to reach $ 8.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.6%. The rising popularity of aerial photography is driving the consumer drones market.

Key Trends In The Consumer Drones Market

Drone manufacturers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enable the automation of consumer drones. Consumer drones that fly beyond the controller's range and line-of-sight are being equipped with self-navigating technology through the integration of deep-learning algorithms and other machine learning methods. Drones are usually controlled using a wireless remote controller. However, with artificial intelligence, flight instructions can be programmed within the drone itself. Using variables such as target location, engine rotor speed, height, air-speed velocity, and other environmental factors, the drone can learn how to fly by itself and make self-corrections whenever necessary.

Overview Of The Consumer Drones Market

The consumer (recreational) drones market consists of sales of consumer (recreational) drones and related services. These drones are unmanned aerial vehicles used for purposes of entertainment and have simple-to-use controls targeted at general public use rather than for commercial purposes.

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Blade Drone, Hybrid Drone

• By Technology: Remotely Operated Drone, Semi-Autonomous Drone, Autonomous Drone

• By Application: Hobbyist and Gaming, Aerial Photography, Others

• By Geography: The global consumer drones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3D Robotics, Cheerson, Parrot S.A, DJI, Yuneec, EHang, Airdog, GoPro, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology.

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of consumer drones global market. The market report analyzes consumer drones market size, consumer drones global market growth drivers, consumer drones global market share, consumer drones global market segments, consumer drones global market major players, consumer drones global market growth across geographies, consumer drones global market trends and consumer drones global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

