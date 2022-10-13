Perlite Market Size to Grow By USD 2,351 Million In 2029- Mitsui Sumitomo, Blue Pacific Minerals, Chillagoe Perlite, Bf Bowen among Key Vendors Says Adroit Market Research

By concentrating on influencing factors markets like business operational dynamics in the perlite market key organizations in the industry, market forces analysis, innovations in the market, significant drivers, and future growth strategies, the report helps to develop a detailed market analysis.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas/ Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise in demand for perlite for fire rating, insulation, and noise reduction are significant factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the global perlite market over the forecast period. Also, it is projected that the regulatory authorities' safety certification would further fuel the perlite market's expansion. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the timeframe period would see a slowdown in the growth of the perlite industry due to restrictions on the usage of refractories brought on by rising environmental concerns. Infrastructure and capital project spending is anticipated to rise sharply during the projection period. Likewise, the oil and gas industry's increasing demand for high-temperature insulation will restrain the expansion of the perlite market.

The global perlite market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of roughly 7.75% over the forecast period, from its current value of USD 1,611 million to USD 2,351 million by the end of 2029.

Demand for perlite use that is sustainable and beneficial to the environment has increased due to growing environmental concerns. Manufacturers of perlite are putting their efforts into creating cutting-edge perlite products that may be used in green buildings, recycled, and reused. To develop mechanically robust, economical, and environmentally friendly perlite goods, manufacturers are spending money on R&D projects and technology. Perlite must adhere to strict regulations in order to be used in filtration, agriculture, and construction. Perlite belongs to the category of nuisance or inert dust; exposure to such dust may occasionally result in momentary physical discomfort, a reduction in vision, and a higher chance of developing chronic illnesses. The growth of the perlite market is constrained by such health dangers.

Natural heating causes perlite, an amorphous volcanic glass, to expand and become porous. Perlite is distinct among volcanic glasses because it expands 20 times its initial volume when heated. It is used as an aggregate in lightweight insulating concrete, plaster, and masonry blocks as a loose-fill insulating material, as well as in applications like flooring between tiles and acoustical sprays for chimneys.

The application of building products segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of around 36.01%. More than 34.02% of the market share is anticipated for the segment by 2029. The demand for durable, lightweight, and effective raw materials in the building industry is anticipated to expand throughout the course of the projected period, supporting market expansion.

The decline in unemployment rates has made North America the market leader for perlite. Additionally, during the anticipated period, the region's perlite market will expand due to falling prices brought on by shale gas flooding. Due to the increase in infrastructure development, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience significant market growth. Additionally, it is anticipated that the region's perlite market will expand in the coming years as a result of the growing government investment in megaprojects.

The distribution arrangement between IMERYS Minerals and IMCD US was expanded in October 2020. IMCD will represent IMERYS Performance Minerals as its chosen distributor in the US and Canada.

Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corp. is purchased by IMERYS Performance Minerals in June 2020. The acquisition was made to improve its product line for the horticulture and agriculture markets.

