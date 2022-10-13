The Sodium Carbonate Market To Witness Booming Growth by 2030 with CAGR 4.1% Heavy Industry Usage And Applications Leading the Growth Says Adroit Market Research
Sodium carbonate has many application in chemical, food and water purifying industry. And off course we can see the increase in usage so that increase in sodium carbonate market value. Top competitors, forecast, industry trends and shares are covered in this research report.
/EIN News/ -- Dallas/ Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The need for sodium carbonate in the chemical industry, paper, and pulp applications, and water treatment applications are key drivers driving the growth of the global sodium carbonate market. However, challenging waste management and difficult effluent disposal from manufacturing processes could stymie industry expansion. The developing industrial economies of Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are expected to have a significant impact on sodium carbonate market growth in the future. The Food and Drug Administration has approved it as a food additive. A few of its known uses include processing aids, flavouring agents, pH agents, and curing and canning agents. The institution specifies that the levels used must not go beyond current good manufacturing practices. The size of the global sodium carbonate market was estimated at US$ 3.34 billion, and it is predicted that the market will increase by 4.1% to reach over US$ 5.98 billion.
Top industry players
- Tata Chemicals Ltd
- DCW Ltd.
- Genesis Energy
- LP
- Nirma Ltd.
- Ciner Group
- Novacap Group
- CIECH SA
- Shandong Haihua Group Co. Ltd
- Tronox limited
- J M Lover ridge
The water-soluble sodium salt of carbonic acid is called sodium carbonate. It also goes by the names washing soda and soda ash. Pure sodium carbonate is a hygroscopic, odorless white powder that takes in moisture from the surrounding atmosphere. It tastes very alkaline and dissolves in water to produce a slightly basic solution. The widespread use of sodium carbonate as a water softener is well-known around the world. The manufacturing of glass is one of the most significant uses of sodium carbonate. By acting as a flux for silica, sodium carbonate lowers the combination's melting point to a point where it can be obtained without the need of certain components.
This "soda glass" is made by melting the combination with calcium carbonate, which renders the resulting glass insoluble because the "soda glass" is just slightly water soluble. The sodium carbonate and calcium carbonate that make up this glass are collectively referred to as "soda" and "lime," respectively. Glass made of soda-lime was the most common variety for many years.
Segmentation of Market
|Application Overview
|Product Type Overview
|End User Overview
|chemicals
glass
cleanser
mash
pharmaceuticals
paper
cleansers
water treatment
metal handling
and others
|Natural
Synthetic
|Glass Industry
Water softener for Detergent
Na (Sodium) Chemicals
Food Use
Others
Due to its capacity to stabilize furnace temperature, sodium carbonate is a common ingredient in the production of glass segment. Glass packaging options are being utilized increasingly frequently in the food, beverage, and personal care industries, which is accelerating market expansion in this specialized area.
The Asia Pacific is the region that produces and consumes the most sodium carbonate globally. The largest consumers of it for usage in the paper and pulp, chemical, and wastewater treatment industries are major industrial economies including China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea. India and China, two of the world's most populated countries, are located in Asia. Both of these nations are seeing significant growth as well as increased disposable income and broad consumer purchasing power parity. This rapid expansion has fueled demand for sodium carbonate end uses including detergents and glass.
As part of its plan to pursue high performance and sustainable growth, iecam Group announced in 2019 a significant investment in the manufacture of natural soda in the United States. Through a cooperative agreement, the company started producing 2.5 million tons of sodium carbonate and 200 thousand tons in Wyoming (USA).
