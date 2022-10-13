Diversey Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Management will also host a webcast and conference call on the day of the release (November 3, 2022) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

The event will be available live via webcast which can be accessed here. Interested parties may also access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8560 (Toll/International) and requesting the Diversey Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call in order to register for the event.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the scheduled conference call until 11:59 pm ET on November 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and providing the passcode (13730600).

About Diversey
Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of more than 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation. 

For more information about Diversey, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.

