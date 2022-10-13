Builders FirstSource Named 2022 Distributor of the Year by D.R. Horton

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“BFS” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest supplier of structural building products and value-added components and services, today announced it has been named Distributor of the Year for 2022 by D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. This prestigious honor was presented to the Company at D.R. Horton’s Trade Show, held at the Wynn Las Vegas in early October 2022.



“We are incredibly grateful to have received D.R. Horton’s 2022 Distributor of the Year award,” said Dave Flitman, Builders FirstSource President and CEO. “This achievement is a testament to our strong customer relationships, the outstanding service our BFS team members work hard to provide every day, as well as our commitment to excellence in every facet of what we do. We value our partnership with D.R. Horton and look forward to continuing to support their vision of helping all Americans become homeowners.”

The Distributor of the Year award is presented to the supplier partner that best follows through on its pledge to provide outstanding service and exceptional products. BFS was D.R. Horton’s largest partner by spend in fiscal 2022 and was selected for this award due to our openness to listen, understand and support D.R. Horton’s needs across its diverse operating footprint no matter what it takes.

Brad Conlon, D.R. Horton’s Director of National Accounts, said, “We were pleased to present Builders FirstSource with our 2022 Distributor of the Year award. Throughout the challenging supply chain and homebuilding environments in 2022, BFS provided excellent service to each of our homebuilding divisions across the country. They received numerous commendations from the field during the year for their level of support of our business. We are honored to work with BFS as one of our largest vendor partners.”

The 2022 D.R. Horton Trade Show was an invitation-only event hosted by the D.R. Horton National Accounts team to bring D.R. Horton leadership and the company’s vendor partners together for a week of celebration, appreciation and opportunity. Outstanding vendor partners representing a variety of categories were honored at the conclusion of the event.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with approximately 570 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 85 of the top 100 MSA’s, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

