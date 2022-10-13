Syneos Health Wins Triangle Business Journal 2022 Leaders in Diversity Award

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced it has been awarded a Triangle Business Journal 2022 Leaders in Diversity Award for notable accomplishments in the field of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I). The Company was recognized for its DE&I programs and strong focus on building a culture that values diversity of thought, experiences, perspectives and backgrounds.

“As a Company purpose-built to challenge the old ways of biopharmaceutical development, we do not look at diversity as a nice to have. It is the foundation of who we are and how we deliver for colleagues and customers,” said Michelle Keefe, CEO, Syneos Health. “We believe that by diversifying and strengthening our knowledge of real-world challenges, we will create better outcomes for patients worldwide.”

Over the past year, the Company has made progress in moving DE&I initiatives forward, centered on three strategic pillars – People, Customers and Community. Progress updates:

Advanced health equity through using the Company’s Digital Amplifier for Clinical Recruitment Acceleration – combining data sources, innovative targeting algorithms and compelling content to amplify trial awareness and understanding among local HCPs, enabling them to accelerate patient recruitment.

Launched four new Employee Resources Groups (ERGs) – Asian, Developing Professionals, Persons with Disabilities and ConeXion/LatinX. These ERGs join the Company’s Women, Black, Veterans and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Launched a reverse mentoring program for ERG communities within our broader Mentor Program. More than 85 colleagues participated across both programs, committing nearly 1,500 hours to building relationships, professional development and mutual learning.

Developed 16 Black and Asian leaders in the US and EMEA through the McKinsey & Company Leadership Academy, a development accelerator program for underrepresented talent.

In Raleigh, partnered with the North Carolina Courage, Raleigh Parks and The Bucy Foundation to execute a summer series of soccer clinics for local, underserved girls.



“Complemented by our Total Self Culture, where we come to work as our authentic selves embracing diversity at all levels, we accelerate innovative solutions to bring new therapies to patients,” said Keefe.

For more information regarding Syneos Health’s DE&I and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) progress and impact, download the 2021 Sustainability Report here.

