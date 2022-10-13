Viral Antigen Diagnostics Market to Account USD 23.22 Billion by 2028
Viral antigen diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis test, virus type and end user
Viral antigen diagnostics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 23.22 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 7.90% in the above mentioned forecast period.
The high adoption of viral antigens in vaccine expansion by clinicians and researchers has been increasing on a significant pace, thereby motivating as well as lifting the growth of the viral antigen diagnostics market. In addition, the advancements in image analysis software and informatics platforms for viral antigen detection further propels the high adoption rate of solutions offered in the market for molecular biology kits and reagents. Also the rising incidence of viral infections, clinical research and technological advances in molecular diagnostics is also fueling the demand of the viral antigen diagnostics market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The rapid advancement in both science and technology is also exceedingly influencing the growth of the viral antigen diagnostics market.
Moreover, favorable government policies for vaccine development and considerable advancements in biomedical research infrastructure are also adding to the market growth. While, the lack of expertise, low awareness regarding diagnostic tests and inadequate availability of virological laboratories are expected to impede the growth of the viral antigen diagnostics market in the above mentioned forecast period. Additionally, the development of precise rapid screening tests with enhanced detection time and choice of effective treatments are also lifting the growth of the viral antigen diagnostics market.
Segmentation : Global Viral Antigen Diagnostics Market
Viral antigen diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis test, virus type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on diagnosis type, the viral antigen diagnostics market is segmented into specimen examination, serodiagnostic tests, and viral isolation. Serodiagnostic tests have further been segmented into complement fixation test, hemagglutination inhibition test, particle agglutination, single radial hemolysis, western blot, immunofluorescence technique, neutralization test, ELISA, line immunoassay, and recombinant immunoblot assay (RIBA).
The virus type segment of the viral antigen diagnostics market is segmented intoadenovirus, cytomegalovirus, dengue virus, enterovirus, hepatitis virus, HIV-1, coronavirus, human metapneumovirus, human rhinovirus a, measles virus, poliovirus, rabies virus, varicella zoster virus, avian influenza, coxsackievirus, epstein-barr virus (EBV), lymphocryptovirus, herpes virus (HSV-1, HSV-2), hiv-2, human herpesvirus, human papillomavirus (HPV), influenza virus, mumps virus, rubella virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and west nile virus.
On the basis of end user, the viral antigen diagnostics market is segmented into physician offices, commercial laboratoriesand nursing homes.
Major Market Competitors/Players
The major players covered in the viral antigen diagnostics market report are Abbott, Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, The Native Antigen Company, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, bioMerieux SA, DiaSorin S.p.A, Merck KGaA, Quidel Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., CorisBioConcept SPRL, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Fast Track Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, BD, OraSure Technologies, Novartis AG, and Siemens among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
