Online Gambling Market is Projected to Reach US$ 131.4 Billion by 2027, Bolstered by Rising Internet Penetration

The global online gambling market is primarily accelerated by the inflating consumer expenditure power and rapid penetration of the internet.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Online Gambling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global online gambling market size reached US$ 72.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 131.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.96% during 2022-2027.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-gambling-market/requestsample

Online gambling alludes to playing or betting games using the internet and a remote device, such as a computer, smartphone, tablet, or mobile phone. Virtual poker, sports, casino betting, sports betting, blackjack, poker, roulette, and slot machines are some common games that can be downloaded via software applications or accessed through a website on one’s computer. Gambling is moderated by computer programs, eliminating the need for any physical interaction among the players. Currently, online gambling is witnessing immense traction as it enables a real-time gambling experience, offers a customizable budget to the players, and involves cashless transactions.

Online Gambling Industry Trends:

The global online gambling market is primarily accelerated by the inflating consumer expenditure power and rapid penetration of the internet. Moreover, the advent of bitcoin gambling and the surging use of mobile phones for playing online games are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, governments of various nations are legalizing online betting, which is providing an impetus to market growth. In line with this, the leading online gambling platforms are using advanced technologies to provide an immersive experience and maintain the transparency of gambling activities, which is another factor favoring the market growth. Besides this, rising celebrity endorsements and corporate sponsorships and the integration of blockchain technology with online gambling are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Online Gambling Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 888 Holdings PLC

• Bet365 Group Ltd.

• Betsson AB

• Cherry Spelgladje AB

• Flutter Entertainment Plc

• Galaxy Entertainment Group

• GVC Holdings Plc

• Intralot

• Kindred Group Plc

• LeoVegas AB

• MGM Resorts International

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global online gambling market based on game type, device and region.

Breakup by Game Type:

• Sports Betting:

o Football

o Horse Racing

o E-Sports

o Others

• Casino:

o Live Casino

o Baccarat

o Blackjack

o Poker

o Slots

o Others

• Others

Breakup by Device:

• Desktop

• Mobile

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2278&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Europe Online Gambling Market Report

United States Online Gambling Market Report

Asia Pacific Online Gambling Market Report: https://bit.ly/3g3ldtM

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.