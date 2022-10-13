Melamine Market Worth $2.6 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Demand for Melamine From The Automotive Sector Will Drive The Melamine Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Melamine Market size is forecast to reach $2.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. Globally, the rising demand for melamine owing to its durable, hard, glossy, and strong resistance to heat, moisture, stain, and wear properties, from end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive, food and beverage, and textile applications is estimated to drive the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. Increasing residential and renovation activities are projected to see strong demand for laminate-based furniture and storage cabinets, and wood adhesives, which is further anticipated to drive the market growth.

2. Rising usage of melamine resins in a number of textile applications to improve the wrinkle resistance in cotton and cotton-synthetic blends is estimated to boost the market for melamine in the upcoming years.

3. Melamine foams exhibit a high sound absorption potential and possess an inherent flame retardant properties. As a result, the foams are used in buildings, acoustic panels, suspension blankets and ceiling panels.

4. Growing public concerns about the formaldehyde emission of melamine-based thermoset plastics, such as food containers and dinnerware, are likely to restrict the development of the melamine marker.

Segmental Analysis :

1. Melamine resin held the largest share in the melamine market in 2020. Due to its abrasion-resistant, hard, rigid material properties, it is suitable for use in various applications to avoid water contact with the product. Melamine resin is highly resistant to creep and possesses excellent dimensional stability.

2. Laminates held the largest share in the melamine market in 2020 and is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 5.1%. Melamine resins are the polymers of choice that are used in the decorative or outer layer of the laminates. Laminates are commonly used in housing, construction, and electrical applications and thus have a beneficial influence on the development of the global demand for melamine market.

3. Building and construction sector held the largest share of more than 30% in the melamine market in 2020. Laminates produced using melamine are commonly used in the building and construction industry. Melamine is used in the building industry in items such as kitchen cabinets, countertops, partitions, flooring and furniture.

4. The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of more than 42% in the melamine market in 2020. Globally, demand for melamine is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region due to the rising building and construction, automotive, and textile industries.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Melamine Industry are -

1. Borealis AG

2. OCI NV

3. Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S.A.

4. INEOS Group

5. BASF SE

