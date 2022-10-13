Niobium Market Size to Boost USD 1.7 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Expanding aerospace and defense sector and Booming construction sector will drive the Niobium Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Niobium Market size is forecast to reach US$1.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. Niobium is a gray, lustrous transition metal with robust properties of conductivity, resistance to corrosion, hardness, and high melting point. These superior properties determine their higher uses in several high-end applications such as the production of steel, superalloys, superconducting magnets, surgical implants, and many other applications. Niobium finds its extensive use in the production and refinement of steel. These steels are later used in several end-use industries such as construction, aerospace, and automobile. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Niobium-Market-Research-509380



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Niobium Market highlights the following areas -

1. The steel application is expected to contribute immensely to the growth of the niobium market during the forecast period. As per the World Steel Association 2021 Stainless Steel Figures report, 1878 million tonnes of crude steel were produced in 2020 globally which was 1869 million tonnes in 2019.

2. The aerospace and defense sector will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Airbus Global Market Forecast 2021-2040 report, around 15250 new aircraft are expected to be delivered in the next 20 years which will be for the replacement of older less fuel-efficient models.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest demand for niobium owing to the expanding construction sector in the region. As per the data by India Brand Equity Foundation, FDI received by India in construction (infrastructure) activities stood at USD 25.38 billion between April 2000 and June 2021.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509380



Segmental Analysis:

1. The steel application segment dominated the niobium market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Niobium finds its high uses in the production and refinement of steel and steel alloys globally to improve strength, toughness, corrosion resistance, and other properties

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the niobium market in 2021, up to 34%. The high demand for niobium is attributed to the booming construction sector in the region. Niobium is utilized in structural steel and rebar steel which are consumed in high quantities in the region’s construction sector.

3. The construction industry dominated the niobium market in 2021. This industry is one of the most important markets for niobium. Steels produced with the use of niobium are used in high quantities in various structural applications in high-rise buildings, bridges, and other structures.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Niobium Industry are -

1. CBMM

2. Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd

3. China Molybdenum Company Limited

4. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

5. Alkane Resources Limited



Click on the following link to buy the Niobium Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509380



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Niobium Capacitor Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15967/niobium-capacitor-market.html

B. Tantalum Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Tantalum-Market-Research-503198



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

