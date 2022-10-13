North America Data Center Cooling Market Research Report | USD 9.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.0%

North America Data Center Cooling Market

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and North America data center cooling market trends.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence of liquid-based cooling as well as portable cooling technology, and growth in the demand for modular data center cooling approach have created multiple opportunities in the segment. Increase in the demand for efficient and conducive data centers, green initiatives for ecological data center solutions and substantial growth of power density have fueled the growth of data center cooling market in North America .

Key market players such as - Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Schneider Electric Se; Hitachi, Ltd.; Stulz GmbH; Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg; Asetek, Black Box Corporation; and Vertiv.

The North America data center cooling industry was estimated at $4.0 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $9.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented across U.S. and Canada. U.S. held more than four-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the estimate period. Increase in the number of development projects in South-Eastern and South-Western regions, particularly in Virginia & Texas in the U.S. has spurred the growth.

Based on type of cooling, the room-based cooling segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the total market. As it facilitates better air circulation in high raised floor data centers, the system is being increasingly adopted in the sector. On the other hand, the rack based cooling segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout 2018-2025.

Based on component, the solutions segment contributed to nearly two-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rise in adoption of energy-efficient, environment-friendly, and cost-effective cooling solutions, owing to the stringent environment safety rules imposed by various governments has driven the growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

