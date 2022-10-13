Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022”, the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market is expected grow from $ 12.23 billion in 2021 to $ 13.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The unmanned defense aerial vehicle market is expected to reach $ 22.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. Increasing spending on defense for unmanned technologies is predicted to contribute to the growth of the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Market

The business expansion by key players operating in the industry is a leading trend in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market.

Overview Of The Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Market

The unmanned defense aerial vehicle market consists of sales of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and related services to defense. Unmanned aerial vehicles are drones and aircraft with no onboard human and are guided autonomously. UAVs carry sensors, target designators, aircraft ordnance such as ATGMs, missiles, bombs, or electronic transmitters that are designed to destroy enemy targets.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By UAV Type: Multi Rotor, Single Rotor, Fixed Wing, Fixed Wing Hybrid VTOL

• By Range: Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

• By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous

• By Geography: The global unmanned defense aerial vehicle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Boeing, BAE Systems, PLC, DJI, Elbit Systems, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman, Textron, and AeroVironment.

