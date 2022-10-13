Fuel Cell Market Forecast, Size | 19.4% CAGR, $32 Billion by 2030

AMR Logo

Fuel Cell Market Application, Product (Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fuel Cell Industry Contenders

The key players operating and profiled in the fuel cell market report include Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc., Ceres Power Holdings Plc, Plug Power, Inc., Fuel Cell Energy, Inc., Ballard Power Systems, SFC Energy AG, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V., Intelligent Energy, and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC. Other players operating in the fuel cell market are Kyocera, Solid Power, Altergy, Horizon Fuel Cell, and others.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The fuel cell market size was valued at $3.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $32.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 19.7%, during the forecast period.

Increasing applications of fuel cell in the transport sector, such as in cars and buses is expected drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Growing demand for portable devices, stringent government regulations aimed at reducing the increasing pollution levels, and enhanced efficiency of fuel cell are some other driving factors of this market.

The impact of these drivers is expected to increase significantly due to increase in awareness about the benefits of fuel cells.

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global fuel cell market with more than 67.4% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Some of the restraints associated with the fuel cell market are high price of catalyst use in it, which raise the price of fuel cell and lack of fuel cell infrastructure. With the advancement in technology, cost of fuel cell is expected to reduce in the coming years.

Transport is the rapidly growing segment in the global fuel cell market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2021–2030.

In 2020, the molten carbonate fuel cell (MCFC) segment is anticipated to grow at a rate of 18.0% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

In 2020, the stationary segment accounted for 72.0% market share, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 19.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

In 2020, the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) segment accounted for about 74.4% of the share in the global fuel cell market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Fuel Cell Market

The outbreak of the pandemic affected a number of industries and gave way to huge imbalance in the supply-demand chain, which in turn, decreased the demand for fuel cell, thereby impacting the global fuel cell market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

Lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in temporary ban on import & export and manufacturing & processing activities across various industries and electrical utilities, which decreased the demand for fuel cells from consumers.

Fuel cells are energy producing devices, which produce energy with the help of sustainable chemical reactions, which is expected to witness notable growth in the coming years.

This is due to the competitive advantages of fuel cells, such as enhanced efficiency, eco-friendly, and longer life span as compared to others.

