Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022”, the unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market is expected grow from $ 12.23 billion in 2021 to $ 13.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market research the market is expected to reach $ 22.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. Increasing applications of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the commercial sectors contributed to the growth of the unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market.

Key Trends In The Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market

Unmanned commercial aerial vehicle manufacturing companies are implementing improved batteries in their UAVs which could fly for longer and farther on just a single charge. Improvements in battery technology can be seen by the replacement of lithium-ion batteries with lithium metal batteries which have twice the capacity and half the size when compared with the former ones.

Overview Of The Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market

The market for the unmanned commercial aerial vehicles consists of sales of unmanned commercial aerial vehicles, which are miniature pilotless aircraft including remotely piloted aerial vehicles and unpiloted aerial vehicles, controlled to carry small payloads, perform delivery and minor services, commercial inspections and operations such as photography and videography. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing the unmanned commercial aerial vehicles by the sales of these products.

Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Segment: Fixed-Wing UAVs, Multi-Rotor Aerial Vehicles, Rotary Blade Type UAVs

• By End-User: Agriculture, Energy, Public Utilities, Construction, Media and Entertainment, Government, Others

• By Mode Of Operation: Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, Fully Autonomous

• By Geography: The global unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems, DJI, Elbit Systems, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Parrot SA, and Textron Inc.

