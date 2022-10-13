Neurodegenerative Disease Market to Reach US$49,218 Million by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising prevalence of Alzheimer disease have readily aided the Neurodegenerative Disease Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Neurodegenerative Disease Market size is estimated to reach $49,218 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Neurodegenerative diseases are a set of brain disorders that cause the structure and function of neurons in the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral nervous system (PNS) to deteriorate over time (PNS). Several drugs are currently available to help people lessen physical or mental symptoms and improve their quality of life. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16074/neurodegenerative-disease-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Neurodegenerative Disease Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The growing geriatric population in the US is increasing the prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases as age is the best known risk factor for such diseases. The geriatric population was estimated to be around 65 million in 2020. This is projected to increase by 18 million between 2020 and 2030 and it is estimated that approximately 1 in every 5 Americans will be 65 or more by 2030..

2. The surge in neurodegenerative diseases in the US owing to the rising geriatric population is increasing the demand for effective neurodegenerative disease therapies for treating the disease and suppressing symptoms. In addition, it has also resulted in an increase in public R&D expenditure towards drug research, which will further contribute to the market growth. For instance, the Federal Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Funding increased from $2.8 billion in 2019 to $3.2 in 2021.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Neurodegenerative Disease Market Report.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16074



Segmental Analysis:

1. The neurodegenerative disease market based on drug class can be further segmented into N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Receptor Antagonists, Acetylcholinesterase (AChE) Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists and Antagonist, Monoamine Oxidase B (MAO-B) Inhibitor, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitor. Immunomodulators held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Immunomodulators provides very effective therapy options for a variety of autoimmune and neurodegenerative illnesses.

2. The neurodegenerative disease market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 3.1% in the year 2021 as compared to the other counterparts. It is owing to increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer diseases, Huntington disease etc.

3. The neurodegenerative disease market based on indications can be further segmented into Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Multiple Sclerosis, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and Others. Multiple Sclerosis held a dominant market share in the year 2021.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Neurodegenerative Disease Industry are -

1. Biogen Inc.,

2. F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.,

3. Merck KGaA,

4. Novartis AG,

5. Sanofi,



Click on the following link to buy the Neurodegenerative Disease Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16074



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Alzheimer’s Drugs Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15390/alzheimers-drugs-market.html

B. Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Parkinsons-Disease-Drugs-Market-Research-509655



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062