North America Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market | Industry Size USD 34.16 billion by 2025 at a CAGR 17.7%

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market in North America

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and North America big data analytics in healthcare market trends

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions, emerging trend in healthcare such as telehealth and innovations in geonomics have created lucrative opportunities in the segment. Rise in demand for analytics solutions for population health management, increase in need for business intelligence to optimize health administration & strategy, and surge in adoption of big data among end users in the industry have fueled the growth of market.

Major industry players such as - All Scripts, Cerner, Dell EMC, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft, Optum, and Oracle Corporation.

The North America big data analytics in healthcare industry was pegged at $9.36 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $34.16 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on application, the clinical analytics segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its top status throughout 2018-2025. Investments in population health and clinical management have spurred the growth in this segment. On the other hand, the financial analytics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.10% during the period.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than two-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for digitalization in healthcare organizations has driven the need to adopt big data analytics in healthcare software.

Based on region, the market is divided across U.S. and Canada. U.S held more than two-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the estimate period. Growth in enterprise mobility and widespread wireless connectivity have driven the growth of big data analytics in healthcare in this region.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

