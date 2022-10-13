Liquid Waste Management Market Worth $120.1 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 3.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Strict Government Regulations To Adopt Wastewater Treatment is Most Likely To Drive The Liquid Waste Management Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Liquid Waste Management Market size is forecast to reach US$120.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Liquid waste includes sewage along with wastewater generated from different industries. Hence, liquid waste management is employed in order to control, manage, dispose, or treat the liquid waste generated from various industries. Some of the common industries that employ liquid waste management are Oil and Gas, Paper and Pulp, Textile, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Iron and Steel, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, and so on. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Oil and Gas Industry in Liquid Waste Management Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period. The major reason behind this is the increasing demand for wastewater treatment from petroleum refinery sites.

2. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) announced that activities related to 8,363 Oil & Gas projects worth INR 5.88 lakh crore ($80.47 billion) have resumed in India since April 2020. This, in turn, has increased the demand for liquid waste management methods in order to manage the liquid waste produced from these production sites, thus, driving the market growth.

3. North America dominated the Liquid Waste Management Market in 2021, the major reason behind this is the increasing demand for wastewater treatment due to the shale gas exploration in the region in recent years.

1. The sedimentation segment in Liquid Waste Management Market held a significant share in 2021. It is used for the purpose of removing solid waste from the liquid waste (non-hazardous), either by using sediment basins or by filtering water from a sedimentation tank.

2. According to research published on RecoverUSA, the USA produces around 7.6 billion tons of industrial waste every year. Currently, the U.S. recycles about 30% of its waste stream, and more than 60% of the average landfill constitutes of plastics, paper, glass, metals, and food waste.

3. The Oil and Gas Industry held the largest share in the Liquid Waste Management Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. The major reason behind this is the increasing demand for liquid waste management that is generated from oil and gas production activities in several countries across the world.

1. Veolia Environmental Services

2. SUEZ Environment SA

3. Xylem

4. Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

5. Clean Harbors Inc.

