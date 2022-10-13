Roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 14.5%, 2018-2026| Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

The major competitors in the global roll-to-roll technology market are Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Flexium Interconnect Inc., Materion Corporation, GSI Technology Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Nippon Mektron Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Fujikura Ltd.

Market Insights:

The roll-to-roll technologies for the flexible devices market are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1 percent from 2018 to 2026. China is likely to dominate this industry, followed by the USA, because of the continued inflow of funds and rapid industrialization. Canada and Japan are other noteworthy geographic regions that show high growth potential for roll-to-roll technologies.

This latest technology is expected to supersede traditional substrate materials like silicon wafers and replace flexible ones such as metal foils, thin glass, and plastic substrates. Roll-to-roll technologies are preferred for unique benefits and traits like flexibility, super-slim texture, and lightweight. Moreover, these traits facilitate the mass production of electronic devices, thereby keeping the cost low and profits high.

Apart from electronic devices, this technology is now being used across industries for manufacturing solar panels, medical products, textiles and fiber, and even wearable devices. Studies show that roll-to-roll technologies will grow at a cracking pace.

Market Drivers:

The major industry driver for roll-to-roll technology is its cost-efficiency. The substantial cost-efficient production, significant throughput, and high consumer demand present incredible opportunities for companies to enter the industry and conquer new markets.

Other factors expected to bolster the market for this technology, in particular, are the surging popularity of wearable and portable electronic devices. The demand for wearable devices has increased for all the right reasons. They have smart features which enable users to stay connected in new ways that weren’t possible before. Wearable devices include navigation devices, smart glasses, medical devices, hearing aids, smartwatches, and fitness trackers, to name a few.

From hands-free interaction with technology to health maintenance and disease prevention to making payments or delivering better patient care, wearable devices have transformed everything. These devices are actively used across industries (by professionals and consumers alike). They have proven to provide an excellent user experience-second to none. Hence the demand for roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices like wearable devices is expected to skyrocket in years to come.

However, factors predicted to restrain and hobble industry growth are shortage of funds and the constant threat of substitute technologies. The speedy technological advancement has left many industry players in doubt, wondering whether or not it is feasible to invest big in this industry or wait for substitute technologies. But the best way to decide is to compare and evaluate data from multiple research studies. Comparing research studies worldwide will provide quality insights to understand the market developments, challenges, and opportunities. Using these insights, organizations can confidently make the best decisions, strategies, and future investments.

Roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XX Mn Market Size Projection in 2031 $XX Mn CAGR (2021-2028) 14.5% Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Surging popularity of wearable and Portable electronic devices Segmentation By Technology, By Process Category, By Deposition Method, By Substrate Material, By Application Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered 3M, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Au Optronics Corp., Applied Materials Inc., Career Technologies (Mfg.) Co. Ltd., E Ink, Holdings Inc., Flexium Interconnect Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Interflex Co. Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Segmentations

By Technology

Overview

Basic Roll-to-Roll Fabrication Process

Substrate Selection

Film Deposition and Patterning

Curing

Assembly, Cutting, Finishing, Testing and Packaging

Latest Technological Developments, 2016–Present

Microelectromechanical Systems Fabricated with R2R Processing

Fabrication of Flexible Mycelial Composite Surfaces

Fabrication of Graphene by R2R Process

R2R Large Scale Manufacturing of Wireless Nanosensor System

R2R Hybrid Plasma Modular Coating System

Barrier Layers by R2R Processing

Other Relevant R&D Activities

By Process Category

Overview

Subtractive Method

Additive Method

By Deposition Method

Overview

Thick Film

Thin Film

By Substrate Material

Overview

Polyimide

Other Polymers

Metals

Other Materials

By Application

Overview

Automotive

Energy

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Optoelectronics

Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

