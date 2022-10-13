EMI Shielding Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027, Bolstered by Increasing Utilization in Consumer Electronics

The global EMI shielding market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and computers.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "EMI Shielding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global EMI shielding market size reached US$ 6.69 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) is a technique of creating a barrier, preventing the leakage of strong electromagnetic fields that can interfere with signals and sensitive devices. It can be installed as an enclosure of the device that needs protection or to isolate the electromagnetic field source. The shielding helps protect radio frequency interference (RFI) from damaging sensitive mechanical devices. The process screens through metals, conductive coating, and laminates that are made using aluminum, copper, and stainless steel to absorb the EMI transmitted through the air. Currently, EMI shielding is witnessing massive demand across the automotive, defense, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and information technology (IT) industries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for consumer electronics and increasing investments in the defense sector by governments of various nations are some of the key factors primarily boosting the EMI shielding market growth. In line with this, the rapid industrialization and ongoing field trials evincing the viability of fifth-generation (5G) technology are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Moreover, the surging use of EMI across the automotive industry in global positioning systems (GPS), infotainment setups, and Bluetooth devices is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the increasing electromagnetic pollution due to rapid digitalization and the rising use of advanced technologies in modern automobiles are accelerating the market growth.

EMI Shielding Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the EMI shielding market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 3M Company

• Parker Chomerics (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

• Dow Inc.

• ETS-Lindgren (ESCO Technologies Holding Inc)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Kitagawa Industries (Nitto Kogyo Corporation)

• Laird Technologies Inc. (Advent International)

• Leader Tech Inc. (HEICO Corporation)

• PPG Industries

• RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.)

• Schaffner Holding AG

• Tech-Etch Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global EMI shielding market based on material, shielding method, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Material:

• EMI Shielding Tapes and Laminates

• Conductive Coatings and Paints

• Metal Shielding

• Conductive Polymers

• EMI/EMC Filters

• Others

Breakup by Shielding Method:

• Radiation

• Conduction

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Consumer Electronics:

o Smartphones

o Tablets

o Television

o Others

• Telecom and IT

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Defense and Aerospace

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

