Liquid Filtration Market Worth $2.7 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 6.1% - IndustryARC

Increasing Demand For Oil And Gas Production is Most Likely To Drive The Liquid Filtration Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Liquid Filtration Market size is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Liquid Filtration is the process of removing solids from a contaminated liquid by passing it through a filter media in order to contain solid particles and to allow clean liquid to pass through the system. An increase in demand from the oil & gas sectors along with strict government regulations to adopt water treatment acts as major drivers for the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. Membrane filtration system in Liquid Filtration Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period. Its wide range of benefits such as high energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness made it stand out in comparison to other filtration systems in the market.

2. Municipal Industry in Liquid Filtration Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for waste water treatment from the industry.

3. North America dominated the Liquid Filtration Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for water treatment due to the shale gas exploration in the region in recent years.

Segmental Analysis :

1. The membrane filtration system held the largest share in the Liquid Filtration Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027, owing to its increasing demand due to the benefits it offers over other types of filtration systems.

2. The municipal industry held the largest share in the Liquid Filtration Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increasing demand for liquid filtration for municipal waste water treatment generated from various countries across the world.

3. North America held the largest share in the Liquid Filtration Market in 2021 up to 34%, owing to the increase in demand for wastewater treatment that is generated from oil and gas production activities. For instance, the government of the USA announced the continuation of operations of the Alaska LNG Liquefaction Plant project worth US$ 43 billion in 2020.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Liquid Filtration Industry are -

1. Clear Edge

2. Lydall, Inc.

3. Ahlstrom-Munksjo

4. Valmet

5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

