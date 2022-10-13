Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market in U.S. | Market Value is USD 18.19 billion by 2026, At a CAGR of 17.9%

U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market analysis.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in agile services adoption among non-IT industries and new applications in big data landscape would offer new opportunities for the key players in the industry. Rise in need for faster product development, increase in demand for better communication & teamwork at enterprises, and changing business requirements facilitate the growth of the enterprise agile transformation services market in U.S.

Key industry players such as - Agile Sparks Broadcom Inc., Accenture Plc., Hexaware Technologies Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Endava Plc, LeadingAgile, International Business Machines Corporation, Xebia Group, Symphony Solutions, and others.

The market grabbed $4.91 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $18.19 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of organization size, the large enterprises segment contributed more than three-fourths of the total share in terms of revenue in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in need for managing huge teams with different mindset of people in the entire organization. On the other hand, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 21.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on geography, the western U.S. segment held more than one-fourth of the total share in 2018 and is expected to maintain the highest contribution in terms of revenue by 2026. However, the midwestern U.S. segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on service type, the agile development segment generated the highest share in 2018, contributing more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2026. This is due to rise in need to transform industries and adopt with evolving technologies. On the other hand, the agile consulting segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 20.8% throughout the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

