Europe Electric Vehicle Chargers Market: On-board Chargers to Surpass at 30.6% CAGR During 2017 to 2023

Europe electric vehicle chargers market was valued at $477.2 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $2,756.4 million by 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the Europe electric vehicle chargers market garnered $587.8 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $2.75 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 29.4% from 2017 to 2023. The research provides a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, major segments, and key market players.

Government regulations for controlling environment pollution, huge market penetration of electric vehicles, and rise in initiatives by governments for developing of electric vehicle charging infrastructure drive the market growth. However, limited number of EV charging stations and lack of standardization of EV charging hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for luxury vehicles and installation of wireless charging for electric vehicles create new opportunities in the industry.

Inquire more about this report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4525

Based on vehicle type, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the battery electric vehicle segment would register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on charging type, the on-board chargers segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2023. On the other hand, the on-board chargers segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 30.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the residential sector garnered more than three-fourths of the total market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance by 2023. However, the commercial sector is expected to register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 30.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Get Sample PDF Brochure of the Study:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4525

Based on country, Netherlands accounted for the highest revenue in 2017, with nearly one-fourth of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its highest share by 2023. On the other hand, Czech would register the fastest CAGR of 45.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The key market players operating in the industry include ABB Ltd., Innogy SE, Chroma Ate Inc. (Chroma), Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, KEBA AG, Chargemaster PLC, POD Point Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., and Siemens AG.

Similar Reports:

Electric Vehicle Charging System Market by Product Type (Home Charging Systems and Commercial Charging Systems), Mode of Charging (Plug-in Charging System and Wireless Charging System) and Charging Voltage Level (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Battery Type (Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Metal Hydride Battery, and Lithium ion Battery), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Two Wheeler) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.