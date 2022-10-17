India Surgical Sutures Market Driven by the Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

The surgical sutures market in India is primarily driven by the rising number of surgical procedures.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “India Surgical Sutures Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that The India surgical sutures market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.01% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Definition and Application:

Surgical sutures, generally known as stitches, refer to the strands of surgical threads used to ligate tissues or blood vessels. These stitches can be divided into various kinds, such as natural, synthetic, nylon, polypropylene, and silk. Surgical sutures enhance wound healing, improve scar aesthetics, reduce the risk of bleeding and wound infection, and minimize tissue injury. As a result, these stitches find widespread applications in several surgeries, including general, orthopedic, cardiovascular, neurology, ophthalmic, etc., across trauma centers, clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory facilities.

India Surgical Sutures Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

The rising geriatric population, the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, and the elevating number of surgeries are among the primary factors propelling the India surgical sutures market. Besides this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to provide advanced equipment in healthcare establishments and improve the safety and efficacy during invasive surgical procedures is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of surgical sutures by the leading manufacturers that promote scar-free wound healing and minimize ischemia, excess wound tension, and tissue injury is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the expanding medical tourism industry in the country and the growing popularity of cosmetic and facial surgeries, such as brachioplasty, platysmaplasty, reduction mammoplasty, mastopexy, and brow, midface, and lateral neck suspension, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the inflating need for knotless, antimicrobial, bioactive, and electronic stitches is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of drug-eluting and stem cell-seeded products is expected to bolster the India surgical sutures market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Absorbable Sutures

Natural Sutures

Synthetic Sutures

Non-Absorbable Sutures

Nylon Sutures

Polypropylene Sutures

Silk

Others



Breakup by Application:

Cardiovascular Surgeries

General Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgeries

Neurology Surgeries

Other Surgeries

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals/Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

