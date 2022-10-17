Submit Release
News Search

There were 399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,956 in the last 365 days.

India Surgical Sutures Market Driven by the Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

India Surgical Sutures Market

The surgical sutures market in India is primarily driven by the rising number of surgical procedures.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “India Surgical Sutures Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that The India surgical sutures market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.01% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Download free sample brochure:https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-surgical-sutures-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Surgical sutures, generally known as stitches, refer to the strands of surgical threads used to ligate tissues or blood vessels. These stitches can be divided into various kinds, such as natural, synthetic, nylon, polypropylene, and silk. Surgical sutures enhance wound healing, improve scar aesthetics, reduce the risk of bleeding and wound infection, and minimize tissue injury. As a result, these stitches find widespread applications in several surgeries, including general, orthopedic, cardiovascular, neurology, ophthalmic, etc., across trauma centers, clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory facilities.  

India Surgical Sutures Market Industry Trends and Drivers: 

The rising geriatric population, the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, and the elevating number of surgeries are among the primary factors propelling the India surgical sutures market. Besides this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to provide advanced equipment in healthcare establishments and improve the safety and efficacy during invasive surgical procedures is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of surgical sutures by the leading manufacturers that promote scar-free wound healing and minimize ischemia, excess wound tension, and tissue injury is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the expanding medical tourism industry in the country and the growing popularity of cosmetic and facial surgeries, such as brachioplasty, platysmaplasty, reduction mammoplasty, mastopexy, and brow, midface, and lateral neck suspension, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the inflating need for knotless, antimicrobial, bioactive, and electronic stitches is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of drug-eluting and stem cell-seeded products is expected to bolster the India surgical sutures market in the coming years. 

Click here to view detailed information with a table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-surgical-sutures-market

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Absorbable Sutures
Natural Sutures
Synthetic Sutures
Non-Absorbable Sutures
Nylon Sutures
Polypropylene Sutures
Silk
Others
 
Breakup by Application:

Cardiovascular Surgeries
General Surgeries
Gynecological Surgeries
Orthopedic Surgeries
Ophthalmic Surgeries
Neurology Surgeries
Other Surgeries

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals/Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
 
Breakup by Region:

North India
East India
West and Central India
South India

Key highlights of the report:                                                           

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Healthcare Reports By IMARC:

Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anesthesia-endotracheal-tubes-market

Floss Picks Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/floss-picks-market

Uveitis Treatment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uveitis-treatment-market

Cannula Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cannula-market

Enteric Softgel Capsules Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/enteric-softgel-capsules-market

Blood Bags Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-bags-market

India Dental Implants Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-dental-implants-market

India Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-biopsy-devices-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

India Surgical Sutures Market Driven by the Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.