At 1.6 % CAGR, Latex Powder Market Size Worth US$1.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Demand and Usage of Powdered Surgical Gloves have also Accelerated, thereby Stimulating the Growth of the Latex Powder Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Latex Powder Market size is estimated to reach US$1.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Latex powder is a free-flowing powder obtained through the spray drying of various monomers such as vinyl acetate copolymer, vinyl acetate terpolymer and styrene butadiene. The powder has high insulation, abrasion resistance, wear & tear and flexural strength which is creating a drive in its demand in major sectors such as building & construction, medical & healthcare and food & beverages, thereby influencing the latex powder market. Construction activities including residential & commercial construction have significantly increased the construction output. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, in 2021, the construction production index grew by 7.7% in the first eleven months in comparison to 2020. In addition to this, rapid growth in medical surgeries and the establishment of food processing factories are also driving the growth of the latex powder industry. However, the growing preference for powder-free gloves in the medical & healthcare sector is anticipated to pose a challenge to market growth, thereby restraining the latex powder market size during the forecast period. The decrease in construction output and processed food production due to COVID lockdown restrictions negatively impacted the Latex Powder industry outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Latex Powder industry due to the growing building & construction sector in the region. This has increased the applicability of Latex Powder in concrete & plaster mortars and tile adhesives applications.

2. The growing consumption of processed food, such as meat, due to the high demand for protein-rich food has increased the production of such food items, thereby boosting latex powder gloves usage in factories, which would positively impact the Latex Powder industry outlook.

3. The growing shift toward powder-free gloves in the medical & healthcare and food & beverage sectors could hamper the demand and usage of latex powder gloves, thereby simultaneously impacting the Latex Powder market size during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The technical grade held the largest share in the Latex Powder market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The technical grade consisting of Styrene Butadiene, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer and Vinyl Acetate Terpolymer types, in comparison to chemical grade, provides much durable performance.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of up to 41.5% in the Latex Powder market in 2021. The building & construction sector in the region has shown significant growth because of the growing access to home loans and the undertaking of affordable housing construction projects - which have increased the construction output in the region.

3. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, India’s construction output is estimated to grow at a 10.7% rate in 2022. Furthermore, according to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, in June 2022, construction orders in Japan increased by 15.5% in comparison to 2021 for the same month.

4. The building & Construction sector held the largest share of the Latex Powder market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. According to Eurostat, in February 2022, commercial building construction increased in the EU by 7.6% in comparison to 2021 for the same month. Furthermore, according to the statement given by the Sultanate Ministry of Finance of Oman, in 2021, the government would spend US$3.4 billion on infrastructure projects including hotels and resorts.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Latex Powder industry are -

1. Akzo Nobel

2. BASF SE

3. Dairen Chemical Corporation

4. Dinova Pvt. Ltd

5. Wacker Chemie AG

