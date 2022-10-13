Navigation Systems Market worth $34.5 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Development of Connected Vehicles is one of the emerging trend where Navigation Systems Market are gaining the popularity from the recent past.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Navigation Systems Market witnessed a market value of $34.5 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% throughout the forecast period 2022-2027. Navigation systems refer to systems that are opted for tracking position, orientations and route guidance. These systems are used in applications namely automotive, aircrafts, geospatial, marine, defense and others. The market is expected to witness strong growth in aviation industries owing to high demand for aircrafts with integrated navigation systems. The rise in demand for real time tracking, monitoring facilities and others will further fuel the navigation system market in coming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Navigation Systems Market highlights the following areas -

1. The rapid rise in world trade owing to the globalization and free trade relationships among developed economies especially in Europe has pressurized the transportation service providers to track their logistics location and real time monitoring which has been primarily escalating the usage of these navigation systems.

2. In the recent years, logistics organizations are increasingly focusing on tracking the location of their personnel and vehicles including trucks, high value assets, logistics and so on to improve the productivity & to have better control over each and every step across the value chain of a product.

3. There have been an increasing number of companies which are entering into the market and have been continuously developing the new technologies as per the requirements of the application which is projected to boost the impact of this driver on the market growth positively



Segmental Analysis:

1. Inertial Navigation systems accounted for 6.4% share in 2021 and are projected to grow at 4.2% CAGR through 2027. Inertial Navigation Systems are the measurement systems which measures velocity, gravitational force and orientation of a moving object. These includes drones, planes, ships and others. These systems are used in Artificial Intelligence to reach the destination without any digital interference. It is used in various applications like bore, Stabilization payloads, ground robotics, and pedestrian navigation. It is used in various end user industries like Aviation, Automobiles, Consumer electronics, defense, transportation and others.

2. APAC is the dominant region for Navigation System market accounting for 43% of the total market share in terms of value in 2021. With the rise in demand for aircrafts and rise in the air traffic are demanding for the exact navigation systems. Advancements in the technology by companies to create business opportunities is also enhancing the growth of the navigation systems market. The rise in demand from various industries for real-time traffic data is influencing the growth of the market.

3. Automotive segment held major share of revenue $30.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at 2.4% CAGR through 2027. Automotive navigation system market is experiencing significant reforms from Potable Navigation Devices (PND) to in-vehicle navigation systems and smartphones. The in-vehicle navigation system market is set to witness a tough competition with smartphones owing to the multifold growing adoption of smartphones especially in the developing economies.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Navigation Systems Industry are -

1. Alpine

2. Panasonic

3. Denso

4. Pioneer

5. Harman



