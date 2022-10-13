4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol Market Share Worth US$300 Million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in Demand for Cotton in the Textile Sector would Boost the Demand for Pesticides and in turn would Drive the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-dimethylphenol Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol Market size is estimated to reach US$300 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol, also known as 2,3-Dimethyl-4-fluorophenol and 4-Fluoro-2,3-methylphenol, is a fluorinated compound with a chemical formula of C8H9FO. It can be used as an intermediate for pesticides, pharmaceuticals, liquid crystals and organic luminescent materials. The rise in demand for 4-Fluoro-2,3-dimethylphenol products in various end-use industries such as agriculture, pharmaceutical and others would boost the 4-Fluoro-2,3-dimethylphenol industry. According to the Fertilizers Association of India, India's production of fertilizers is around 43,483.5 thousand tons in 2021. The rise in the consumption of fertilizers would boost the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol Market and would grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027) owing to the rising growth in agriculture and pharmaceutical sectors in various countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.

2. Increasing demand for 4-Fluoro-2, 3-dimethylphenol for various applications such as pesticides intermediate, liquid crystals, active pharma intermediates, laboratory chemicals and substance manufacturing is driving the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol Market growth.

3. The rise in the consumption of pesticides in agriculture would boost the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol Market growth and increase the revenue output.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The pharma grade segment held a significant share of the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027. The rise in the pharmaceutical sector would increase the demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients and in turn would raise the demand for pharma-grade 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol industry.

2. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the global pharmaceutical market is valued at €943,667 million (US$1,077,856 million) in 2020 and North America holds the dominant share of 49.0%.

3. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-dimethylphenol Market with a 38% share in 2021, owing to the rising agriculture, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors in the region. The rise in the growth of end-use industries would drive the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-dimethylphenol industry.

4. The Indian pharma sector market is valued at US$45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$60 billion by 2024 and US$120 billion by 2030. Also, growing agriculture output would increase the demand for pesticides to boost crop productivity. China has set a target to ensure a full-year grain output of about 650 billion kg in 2022 in grain farmland of 117.3 million hectares.

5. The pharmaceutical sector held a significant share of the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol Market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The rise in growth of the pharmaceutical sector would eventually drive the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol industry.

6. According to International Trade Administration, Brazil's drugs and pharmaceutical sales are valued at US$15.02 billion in 2020 and are expected to have a strong recovery in 2021. Also, the U.S. pharmaceutical industry spent US$83 billion on research & development in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 4-Fluoro-2, 3-Dimethylphenol industry are -

1. Ningbo Inno Pharmachem Co.,Ltd.

2. Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

3. Capot Chemical Co., Ltd

4. Chemieliva Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

5. shanghai Wescco chemical co. ltd

