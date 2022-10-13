Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,994 in the last 365 days.

ITA Airways, sources: revocation of Alfredo Altavilla powers frozen until Nov 8 meeting

/EIN News/ -- ROME, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crux is the legitimacy of the Board of Directors to proceed with such a decision.

The game in ITA Airways is not over after Wednesday's board meeting, which had decided to revoke all the powers of the executive president Alfredo Altavilla. According to government sources cited by Corriere della Sera, in fact, everything remains frozen until the shareholders' meeting, convened in almost a month, on 8th November. The crux is the legitimacy of the Board of Directors to proceed with such a decision, since the powers had been distributed by the Assembly - in fact the Ministry of the Economy - and not by the Board and therefore the point had to be discussed in the Assembly itself. In the meantime, the board of statutory auditors has already been convened for tomorrow to discuss the matter.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director
Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/873d3e02-14cd-4ce4-a3d3-f881fdd66011

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

 


Executive President of ITA Airways Alfredo Altavilla

The game in ITA Airways is not over after Wednesday's board meeting, which had decided to revoke all the powers of the executive president Alfredo Altavilla.

You just read:

ITA Airways, sources: revocation of Alfredo Altavilla powers frozen until Nov 8 meeting

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.