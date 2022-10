Check Point Software Launches New Global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program to Accelerate Partner Growth

Program includes services-led offerings such as the new Horizon MDR/MPR which partners can co-brand or white-label. Benefits include a fully integrated security portfolio, automated processes and access to hundreds of Check Point experts and researchers

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has announced a new Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) Program that removes administrative burdens and empowers a partner service-led approach. With Check Point’s industry-leading prevention-first security operations suite, Horizon, the program gives partners the capabilities needed for comprehensive XDR/XPR, MDR/MPR, events management and SOC certainty, while providing operational peace of mind. The MSSP program allows partners to become more profitable and organizations more secure.



“Rapidly evolving market dynamics are fueling growth in managed security services, and Check Point is dynamically adapting to meet that demand,” said Frank Rauch, Check Point WW Head of Channels. “We’re significantly investing in our new MSSP program, including product features that drive MSSP interest, as well as operational improvements, training, and marketing activities. This allows for higher levels of partner growth and profitability with services-led cyber protection across network, cloud, and endpoints.”

The role of an MSSP is to deliver complete management of security systems and devices for an organization. It should operate a security operations center (SOC) providing 24/7 monitoring and incident response. However, with a constantly evolving threat landscape and a global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, traditional SOC provision cannot keep up. It is also too focused on detecting and responding to attacks rather than preventing them.

The managed security services market is expected to reach $53.2B by 2031, according to MSSP Alert. With Check Point’s prevention-first Infinity architecture that spans network, cloud, security operations center (SOC) and remote workforce, Check Point provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in a partner-led “as a service” offering. As cyberattacks grow in scale and frequency, MSSPs can benefit from Check Point’s proven security portfolio with more than 300 cloud-native integrations that help partners automate services, fueling profitability.

Under the new program, MSSPs can:

Provide global SOC-as-a-Service without the upfront investment required : MSSPs can leverage Check Point’s 24/7/365 Horizon MDR/MPR solution with co-branded and white-label versions. This can supplement similar services the MSSP is offering or completely expand their current solution set.

: MSSPs can leverage Check Point’s 24/7/365 Horizon MDR/MPR solution with co-branded and white-label versions. This can supplement similar services the MSSP is offering or completely expand their current solution set. Address major security incidents: MSSPs can also leverage and provide co-branded versions of Check Point’s Incident Response (IR) services. With over a decade’s IR experience, Check Point is well-positioned to handle the most complex breaches and security incidents. Additionally, the service provides IR readiness planning for customers to be prepared prior to an incident.

“Enterprises to SMBs are struggling to keep pace with evolving and persistent threats, dynamic innovations in security technology, and chronic security staffing challenges. Managed security services provide businesses with access to leading technologies and scalable expert resources at a reasonable cost relative to the on-premises alternative. Check Point investing in an innovative MSSP program reflects a commitment to enabling its partners to capitalize on this growing opportunity,” said Lawrence M. Walsh, CEO and chief analyst at Channelnomics.

The MSSP program simplifies operations with faster customer onboarding, streamlined quoting, technical onboarding, pipeline development and go to market (GTM) alignment. These operational improvements, additional MSSP training courses and enablement services will strengthen partners’ ability to manage the sophisticated cyber defense requirements of customers today.

The new Check Point MSSP Program includes:



Streamlined onboarding: Check Point’s MSSP Program streamlines the onboarding process with hands-on support including engineering bootcamps, enablement workshops, proof of concepts (POCs) and operational improvements.

Check Point’s MSSP Program streamlines the onboarding process with hands-on support including engineering bootcamps, enablement workshops, proof of concepts (POCs) and operational improvements. Network of experts: Check Point is extending more support to MSSPs by enabling access to its network of elite experts including the Check Point Research (CPR) team and the Incident Response team, which has over 25 years’ experience.

Check Point is extending more support to MSSPs by enabling access to its network of elite experts including the Check Point Research (CPR) team and the Incident Response team, which has over 25 years’ experience. Managed detection and response: Leveraging the expanded capabilities of Check Point’s Horizon platform within the Infinity Architecture, MSSP partners can now have prevention-first security operations with comprehensive XDR/XPR, MDR/MPR and events management capabilities.

Leveraging the expanded capabilities of Check Point’s Horizon platform within the Infinity Architecture, MSSP partners can now have prevention-first security operations with comprehensive XDR/XPR, MDR/MPR and events management capabilities. Pricing Flexibility: Upcoming capabilities will allow customized billing options across security portfolio which removes cost of engaging for partners and customers.



Here is what some MSSPs have to say:



Paul Solomon, Head of Managed Cyber Services at SoftCat said: “At SoftCat, we have been delivering industry-leading IT services for over 10 years and we do so by partnering with cybersecurity experts like Check Point as an extension of our own team to strengthen our offerings and provide a wide range of security solutions for our customers.”





Craig Somerville, CEO & Founder at Somerville Group said: “Customer security requirements have evolved massively over the last few years. Not only is there a much broader and more complex range of environments to secure, but customers are increasingly demanding totally flexible OpEx models. It’s fantastic to see Check Point launching their innovative new full-stack MSSP program into an ANZ market full of so much joint opportunity. We look forward to exploring how we can expand our existing Check Point-based MSSP services with these exciting new offerings”



