KAWO launches Data Center, empowering marketers in leveraging their Chinese social media data

Shanghai, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China's leading social media management platform, KAWO, has introduced a 'Data Center' function onto its platform. The new function utilizes multiple metrics to help users monitor their performance across WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, and Kuaishou. Brands and agencies can now utilize its tools to optimize their social media content strategy.



KAWO Data Center Overview

At present, traffic has become increasingly competitive and expensive, and marketers constantly struggle to stand out amongst the noise. To drive decision-making, brands and agencies often turn to social media data analysis to evaluate content performance, discover target audience preferences and interests, and gain competitive insight.

However, data needs to be manually collected, summarized, then aggregated across platforms in order to create any kind of cohesive data reporting- a time-consuming and cumbersome process in today’s media environment.

KAWO's Data Center function allows users to view detailed performance data for content on WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, and Kuaishou over a customizable time period. Content impact and engagement factors can be analyzed using dozens of data metrics.

In addition to its core function, users can also create customized content tags for in-depth horizontal analysis. Marketers can tag content based on their business and brand needs to get customized data, to further optimize their content marketing strategy.

"KAWO was made to help marketers work more efficiently and scientifically.” Said KAWO Co-founder and Product Lead Alex Duncan.

"Marketing teams are too focused on their competitors when they can learn so much more from their own data." Duncan continued, "The monitoring and analysis tools in KAWO's Data Center can further help marketers optimize their social media content.”

Founded in 2017, KAWO is a one-stop social media business solution for brands and agencies using Chinese social media. Akin to mainstream social media platforms like Hootsuite and Sprout Social, KAWO allows users to manage their social media accounts, publish content, collaborate, generate detailed data analysis reports, monitor competitors in real-time, and gain deeper insights with social media data within China’s highly specialized social media landscape.

Customers of KAWO include leading brands in sports, finance, government agencies, luxury goods, entertainment, tourism, and technology. In the past year, KAWO completed two rounds of financing, first led by Tiger Global Fund, followed by Sequoia China.







