Cholesterol Management Market size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Cholesterol Management Market size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cholesterol Management Market size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cholesterol management involves abnormal levels of LDL cholesterol or HDL cholesterol being treated with a low-fat diet, exercise and medicines like statins. Cholesterol Management Supplements include certain supplements that may help in reducing cholesterol. Relying on the cause of pulmonary hypertension, healthy lifestyle alterations may be suggested by the physician. Cholesterol Testing Devices may involve the application of a cholesterol home test kit that permits one to monitor cholesterol without the need to visit the physician’s office. The rising risk of stroke and heart diseases owing to increased cholesterol levels is set to drive the Cholesterol Management Market. The growing application of cholesterol testing devices owing to the increasing predominance of cardiovascular diseases and obesity is set to propel the growth of the Cholesterol Management Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Cholesterol Management Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cholesterol Management market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Cholesterol Management Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing count of people with high cholesterol levels requiring Cholesterol Management supplements in the North American region.

2. Cholesterol Management Market growth is being driven by the rising burden of high cholesterol and cardiac diseases globally requiring the application of cholesterol management supplements. However, cholesterol management may involve the application of cholesterol testing products and services that are subjected to binding regulatory policies. This is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Cholesterol Management Market.

3. Cholesterol Management Market Detailed Analysis on the strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Cholesterol Management Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Cholesterol Management Market based on device type can be further segmented into Monitors, Wrist Monitors, Small Portable Instruments, Meters and Wireless Systems. The Monitors Segment held the largest share of the Cholesterol Management Market in 2021. This growth is driven by the soaring application of cholesterol monitors to compute cholesterol levels in the blood.

2. North America dominated the Cholesterol Management Market with a 35% share of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this region is owing to the increasing predominance of heart diseases and obesity in the North American region. The existence of key players like Abbott Laboratories is further propelling the growth of the Cholesterol Management Industry, thereby contributing to the Cholesterol Management Industry Outlook, in the North American region.

3. The Cholesterol Management Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Home Healthcare, Hospitals and Clinics. The Hospitals segment held the largest share of the Cholesterol Management Market in 2021. This growth is owing to the spiraling application of cholesterol management devices in hospitals to compute and handle the cholesterol levels of patients.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cholesterol Management industry are:

1. Nippon fine chemical

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Dishman

4. Zhejiang garden biochemical limited

5. Chongqing Jingkang Biotechnology Co. Ltd

