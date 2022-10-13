Construction Sealants Market Size to Hit US$12.4 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Construction Sealants Market Drivers Flourishing Growth of the Commercial Construction Sector

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Construction Sealants Market size is estimated to reach US$12.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Construction Sealants are used for blocking the heat, sound, dust and fluid through the help of apertures at the joints in the building structures, thereby acting as a moisture barrier for structures. Construction sealants are based on various resin types including silicone, polysulphide sealants, polyurethane, butyl-based and others. The rising demand for construction sealants in the residential construction sector for windows, water-based latex, expansion joints, roofing and others acts as a driving factor in the construction sealants industry. According to the United States Census Bureau, the total residential construction in the US increased from US$797.728 in May 2021 to US$947,272 in May 2022. In addition, rapid housing projects and infrastructural activities across the world are propelling the growth scope for construction sealants. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Construction Sealants Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors and rising infrastructural programs, thereby boosting growth in this region.

2. The flourishing residential sector across the world is propelling the demand for Construction Sealants for major utilization in flooring, panels, doors, concrete sealers, windows, roofing and others, thereby influencing the growth in the Construction Sealants market size.

3. However, the strict environmental regulations on toxicity associated with sealants act as a challenging factor in the Construction Sealants industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The silicone segment held a significant share of the Construction Sealants Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. According to European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), construction activity increased by 10.3% in volume in France for the year 2021 compared to 2020.

3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of up to 42.7% in the Construction Sealants Market in 2021. The lucrative growth scope for construction sealants in this region is influenced by the rise in residential projects, commercial space development, infrastructural growth and urbanization trends.

4. According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach US$1.4 trillion by 2025. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the construction sector in China is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 8.6% between 2022 and 2030.

5. The residential segment held a significant share of the Construction Sealants Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Construction sealants have a wide range of applications in the residential sector for roofing, door, windows, concrete sealers and others.

6. According to the Conference Board of Canada, the residential construction investment rose by 7.6% in March 2021 to US$10.99 billion over the past 11 months. According to the United States Census Bureau, the total privately-owned housing units completed in the US rose from 1326 thousand units in December 2021 to 1465 thousand units in May 2022. According to Oxford Economics, the global construction output in 2020 accounted for US$10.7 trillion and is projected to grow by 42% to reach US$15.2 trillion between 2020 and 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Construction Sealants industry are -

1. 3M

2. BASF SE

3. Wacker Chemie

4. H.B. Fuller

5. Bostik

