Medical Nonwoven Market Size Expected to Reach USD 24.22 Billion with Growing CAGR of 5.40% by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical nonwoven market was valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.22 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Overview:
Nonwovens are basically the high-tech extensively used fabrics made from fibres used in the medical field. They have beneficial barriers, tear resistance, absorbency, tensile strength, air permeability, and abrasion resistance. They also help fight the spread of infection and the cross-contamination in a medical or surgical environment.
The market for medical nonwoven is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period owing to the increased focus on minimizing hospital acquired infections (HAIs). HAIs are the primary cause of morbidity and mortality in today's hospitalized patients. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1.7 million HAIs and 99,000 fatalities occur in the United States each year. In addition, HAIs are currently the fifth highest cause of death in acute care hospitals in the United States. On the other hand, surgical nonwoven products are extremely effective at preventing HAIs. Therefore, all these factors resulted in the introduction of medical nonwoven in the market.
Some of the major players operating in the Medical Nonwoven Market are:
Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Berry Global Inc. (US), Glatfelter Corporation (US), DuPont (US), Lydall Inc. (US), Fitesa S.A. (Brazil), TWE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Freudenberg Group (Germany), PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o. (Czech Republic), KRATON CORPORATION (US), Owens & Minor (VA), PFNonwovens a.s (Czech Republic), Freudenberg SE (Weinheim), Dynarex Corporation (NY), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark), KCWW (US), Abena A/S (Denmark), and Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), among others.
Recent Development
In April 2020, in response to COVID-19, Ahlstrom-Munksjo had boosted nonwoven manufacturing throughout its whole protective materials offering. The company has increased its protective material offerings for all three types of face masks: civil, surgical, and respiratory masks.
Key Coverage in the Medical Nonwoven Market Report:
Detailed analysis of Medical Nonwoven Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period
Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth
Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Medical Nonwoven industry and their futuristic growth outlook
Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies
Reasons to Buy:
Review the scope of the Medical Nonwoven Market with recent trends and SWOT analysis.
Outline of market dynamics coupled with market growth effects in coming years.
Medical Nonwoven Market segmentation analysis includes qualitative and quantitative research, including the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Regional and country level analysis combining Medical Nonwoven market and supply forces that are affecting the growth of the market.
Market value data (millions of US dollars) and volume (millions of units) for each segment and sub-segment.
and strategies adopted by the players in the last five years.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Global Medical Nonwoven Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Medical Nonwoven Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Medical Nonwoven Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
