Energy Drinks Market Size is estimated to reach $86.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Energy Drinks Market Size is estimated to reach $86.5 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Drinks Market Size is estimated to reach $86.5 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Energy drinks are a type of non-alcoholic beverage which contains compounds such as caffeine and sucralose to provide mental and physical stimulation. Due to the growing fitness regimens in various societies across different age groups have curated a strong demand for such drinks in the market. Major brands such as Red Bull and Monster Energy have curated drinks based on rudimentary styles, which continue to hold a sizable market share across regions. A spree of product launches critiquing environmental and societal backgrounds has allowed brands to grow reputation and sales and would continue to propel the Energy Drinks Industry in the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16694/energy-drinks-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Energy Drinks market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held an advanced share in 2021. It is owing to product strategy alignment by brands and manufacturers to elongate product offerings to satiate the health-conscious consumers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the forecast period owing to the realignment of strategies and rising disposable income.

2. Rising demand for natural energy drinks with caffeine sourced from sustainable sources along with a shift to healthy non-alcoholic beverages has been a key market driver. However, health concerns related to the consumption of energy drinks hinder the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Energy Drinks Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16694

Segmental Analysis:

1. Energy Drinks Market based on type can be further segmented into Caffeinated and Decaffeinated beverages. Caffeinated Beverages held a dominant market share in 2021. Caffeine is by far the most primitive and commonly used product in energy drinks owing to its stimulant nature to increase alertness and energy.

2. Energy Drinks Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market with a 31% share in 2021. It is owing to the rising consumption of caffeine-induced products such as coffee and energy drinks which have proliferated the market share.

3. Energy Drinks Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into B2B and B2C Channels. B2C held a dominant market share in 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Energy Drinks industry are:

1. Monster Beverage Corp

2. Gatorade Company

3. Nestle S.A.

4. PepsiCo Inc.

5. Coca-Cola

Click on the following link to buy the Energy Drinks Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16694

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Beverage Dispensers Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15112/beverage-dispensers-market.html

B. Ready To Drink Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Ready-To-Drink-Market-Research-513257

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062