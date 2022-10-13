At 32.1% CAGR, Nanofiber Market Size Worth USD 3.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing demand for nanofibers from the water treatment and medical industries acts as major drivers for the Nanofiber Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Nanofiber Market size is forecast to reach US$3.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Nanofibers can be categorized into carbon nanofiber, graphite nanofiber, polymer nanofiber which include polysaccharides, polycaprolactone, collagen, cellulose, polyurethane nanofibers, and more. They are used in a wide range of industries which include medical, textile, automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, water treatment, and other industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nanofiber Market highlights the following areas -

1. Water treatment industry in Nanofiber Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for wastewater treatment across the world. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, more than 75% of the country’s population is served by centralized wastewater collection and treatment systems. There are around 16,000 municipal wastewater treatment facilities that are operational throughout the country.

2. Nanofiber has a wide range of properties which include high porosity, high encapsulation efficiency, high surface area, controllable morphology, high chemical stability, flexibility, and high thermal stability which makes them ideal for use in medical textile and water treatment industries.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Nanofiber Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for nanofiber from the water treatment sector of the region. The excellent filtration properties of nanofibers make them ideal for use in filter media and membranes used in water treatment systems.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The polymer segment held a significant share in the Nanofiber Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of nanofiber. Polymer nanofibers which include polysaccharides, polycaprolactone, collagen, cellulose, and polyurethane nanofibers offer high surface-to-volume ratio, flexibility in surface functionalities, along with superior mechanical performance and tensile strength in comparison to carbon nanofiber, graphite nanofiber, and other nanofibers.

2. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Nanofiber Market in 2021 up to 30%. The consumption of Nanofiber is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand for nanofibers from the water treatment industry. Nanofiber is primarily used in the production of filter media and water filtration membrane systems for the removal of specific contaminants such as heavy metals, and oily molecules along with the removal of micro-pollutants, organic and inorganic matter.

3. The water treatment industry held the largest share in the Nanofiber Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% between 2022 and 2027, owing to an increase in demand for wastewater treatment across the world.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nanofiber industry are -

1. DuPont

2. Donaldson Company, Inc.

3. ELMARCO

4. Abalolu Holding Inc.

5. NanoTechLabs, Inc.



